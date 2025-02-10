WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) revealed Loss for third quarter of -$0.71 millionThe company's bottom line came in at -$0.71 million, or -$0.03 per share. This compares with -$2.03 million, or -$0.10 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period fell 18.9% to $52.984 million from $65.317 million last year.PetMed Express Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: -$0.71 Mln. vs. -$2.03 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.03 vs. -$0.10 last year. -Revenue: $52.984 Mln vs. $65.317 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX