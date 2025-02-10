WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $405 million, or $2.56 per share. This compares with $1183 million, or $7.50 per share, last year.Excluding items, Cincinnati Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $497 million or $3.14 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.87 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 24.4% to $2.538 billion from $3.356 billion last year.Cincinnati Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $405 Mln. vs. $1183 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.56 vs. $7.50 last year. -Revenue: $2.538 Bln vs. $3.356 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX