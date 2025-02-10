WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Coty Inc. (COTY) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $20.4 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $177.6 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.Excluding items, Coty Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $98.8 million or $0.11 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 3.4% to $1.669 billion from $1.727 billion last year.Coty Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $20.4 Mln. vs. $177.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.02 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue: $1.669 Bln vs. $1.727 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX