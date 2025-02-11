McDonald's Corporation demonstrated resilience in its fourth-quarter performance, with its stock climbing more than three percent despite modest financial setbacks. The fast-food giant reported a slight one percent decrease in net profit to $2.017 billion, while earnings per share remained stable at $2.80. Though overall revenue dipped marginally to $6.388 billion, falling short of market expectations at $6.45 billion, investors responded positively to the company's global performance metrics. The operating result showed improvement, increasing by two percent to nearly $2.9 billion. Franchise-based revenue grew by two percent to $3.96 billion, although company-owned locations experienced a seven percent decline to $2.31 billion.

International Markets Drive Growth

The company's international operations emerged as a crucial growth catalyst, particularly in developmental markets where comparable sales rose by 4.1 percent. Strong performances in the Middle East and Japan helped offset the challenging conditions in the US market, where comparable sales declined by 1.4 percent. This geographic diversification strategy proved effective, as demonstrated by the positive stock market reaction despite domestic headwinds. The robust international performance reinforced investor confidence in McDonald's global business model.

