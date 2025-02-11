OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI, RCI_A.TO and RCI_B.TO) announced that it has priced a U.S. public offering of two series of US dollar denominated fixed-to-fixed rate subordinated notes with an aggregate principal amount of US$2.1 billion. The notes consist of US$1.1 billion of 7.0% fixed-to-fixed rate subordinated notes due 2055 and US$1.0 billion of 7.125% fixed-to-fixed rate subordinated notes due 2055, and- a Canadian private placement of $1.0 billion of 5.625% fixed-to-fixed rate subordinated notes due 2055.The net proceeds from the issuance of the US Notes and the issuance of the Canadian Notes will be approximately US$2.07 billion and $989 million, respectively.RCI expects to use the net proceeds from both offerings to repay certain of outstanding indebtedness and/or fund a portion of the purchase price for RCIs pending acquisition of BCE Inc.'s indirect ownership stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Inc. The offering of the US Notes and the offering of the Canadian Notes are each expected to close on February 12, 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX