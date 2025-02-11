BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK) announced that it is in advanced talks with SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (SWTX) about a possible acquisition. However, Merck clarified that no legally binding agreement has been made yet. There is no guarantee that a deal will be reached, and several key conditions still need to be fulfilled.SWTX closed Monday regular trading at $54.00 up $13.72 or 34.06%. In the after-hours trading, the stock further gained $0.48 or 0.88%.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX