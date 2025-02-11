Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Zentralbanken kaufen 1.000 Tonnen Gold: Dieser Junior-Miner erzielt einen beispiellosen Gewinn von 831?%!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A411JP | ISIN: VGG0232G1155 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
07.02.25
18:42 Uhr
16,800 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ALPHA TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALPHA TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALPHA TECHNOLOGY GROUP
ALPHA TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALPHA TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED16,8000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.