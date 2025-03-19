AB DAO Partners with Alpha Technology to Pioneer the AI+Blockchain Era

SINGAPORE, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AB DAO has officially announced a strategic partnership with Alpha Technology Group Limited (Nasdaq: ATGL). The two companies will integrate their respective strengths to drive the innovative application and adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology across supply chain management, enterprise operations, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Alpha Technology Group Limited (ATGL), listed on the Nasdaq in 2023, specializes in AI technology development. Its AI-powered enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems provide intelligent automation solutions, significantly enhancing corporate management efficiency.

AB DAO, a leading AI-driven blockchain infrastructure provider, has designed the AB IoT network specifically to integrate blockchain and IoT technologies. It has already developed mature prototype products, including blockchain-powered smart energy meters, self-service payment kiosks, access control systems, and secure storage solutions, demonstrating strong market potential across various industries.

With complementary strengths in both technology and market positioning, this partnership will focus on advancing AI and blockchain integration in logistics, supply chain, and enterprise management. By delivering more efficient and secure industry solutions, AB DAO and ATGL aim to accelerate innovation and achieve mutual success.

(Alpha Technology Group Limited Official Website: www.atgl.io)

AB DAO Ecosystem Continues to Expand

With the Hotcoin listing, users can now trade $AB on the following exchanges:

Bitget (bitget.com)

HTX (htx.com)

MEXC (mexc.com)

BingX (bingx.com)

BitMart (bitmart.com)

Lbank (lbank.com)

Hotcoin (hotcoin.com)

UEEx(ueex.com)

4E (eeee.com)

Coming Soon

Biconomy (biconomy.com)

AB will continue listing on more exchanges, expanding its ecosystem use cases and accelerating worldwide adoption.

AB DAO's Goal: 100 Million $AB Holders

Stay Updated with AB DAO

Official Website: https://ab.org

Telegram Global Community: https://t.me/Newtonproject

Telegram Chinese Community: http://t.me/ABgonglian

Telegram English Channel: https://t.me/AB202528

X (Twitter): https://x.com/ABDAO_Global

Discord: https://discord.gg/BSbgK6J

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ab-dao-partners-with-alpha-technology-to-pioneer-the-aiblockchain-era-302405710.html