Mittwoch, 19.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Vergessen Sie ChatGPT - Pioneer AIs DeepSeek R1 setzt neue Maßstäbe für sichere KI-Integration
AB DAO Partners with Alpha Technology to Pioneer the AI+Blockchain Era

Finanznachrichten News

SINGAPORE, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AB DAO has officially announced a strategic partnership with Alpha Technology Group Limited (Nasdaq: ATGL). The two companies will integrate their respective strengths to drive the innovative application and adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology across supply chain management, enterprise operations, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Alpha Technology Group Limited (ATGL), listed on the Nasdaq in 2023, specializes in AI technology development. Its AI-powered enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems provide intelligent automation solutions, significantly enhancing corporate management efficiency.

AB DAO, a leading AI-driven blockchain infrastructure provider, has designed the AB IoT network specifically to integrate blockchain and IoT technologies. It has already developed mature prototype products, including blockchain-powered smart energy meters, self-service payment kiosks, access control systems, and secure storage solutions, demonstrating strong market potential across various industries.

With complementary strengths in both technology and market positioning, this partnership will focus on advancing AI and blockchain integration in logistics, supply chain, and enterprise management. By delivering more efficient and secure industry solutions, AB DAO and ATGL aim to accelerate innovation and achieve mutual success.

(Alpha Technology Group Limited Official Website: www.atgl.io)

AB DAO Ecosystem Continues to Expand
With the Hotcoin listing, users can now trade $AB on the following exchanges:
Bitget (bitget.com)
HTX (htx.com)
MEXC (mexc.com)
BingX (bingx.com)
BitMart (bitmart.com)
Lbank (lbank.com)
Hotcoin (hotcoin.com)
UEEx(ueex.com)
4E (eeee.com)
Coming Soon
Biconomy (biconomy.com)
AB will continue listing on more exchanges, expanding its ecosystem use cases and accelerating worldwide adoption.

AB DAO's Goal: 100 Million $AB Holders
Stay Updated with AB DAO
Official Website: https://ab.org
Telegram Global Community: https://t.me/Newtonproject
Telegram Chinese Community: http://t.me/ABgonglian
Telegram English Channel: https://t.me/AB202528
X (Twitter): https://x.com/ABDAO_Global
Discord: https://discord.gg/BSbgK6J

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ab-dao-partners-with-alpha-technology-to-pioneer-the-aiblockchain-era-302405710.html

