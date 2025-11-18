Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 18.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Skyharbour übernimmt 100% Russell Lake - Startschuss für die nächste Uran-Rally?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QEWY | ISIN: US53216B1044 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
18.11.25 | 15:58
3,550 US-Dollar
-24,95 % -1,180
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIFEMD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIFEMD INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALPHA TECHNOLOGY GROUP
ALPHA TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALPHA TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED24,5000,00 %
INTELLINETICS INC9,0650,00 %
LIFEMD INC3,550-24,95 %
OLEMA PHARMACEUTICALS INC19,705+131,82 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.