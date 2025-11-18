In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OLMA) - up 213% at $26.68 Diginex Limited (DGNX) - up 12% at $15.25 Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) - up 11% at $14.05 Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) - up 9% at $33.47 Click Holdings Limited (CLIK) - up 9% at $7.38 Beamr Imaging Ltd. (BMR) - up 9% at $2.14 James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) - up 8% at $18.22 Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN) - up 8% at $12.00 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) - up 7% at $30.28 Genprex, Inc. (GNPX) - up 6% at $4.31

In the Red - Premarket Losers

LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD) - down 22% at $3.65 Alpha Technology Group Limited (ATGL) - down 21% at $17.00 Intellinetics, Inc. (INLX) - down 19% at $7.25 Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) - down 16% at $20.00 Invivyd, Inc. (IVVD) - down 14% at $2.42 BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR) - down 12% at $22.30 Sadot Group Inc. (SDOT) - down 9% at $3.99 CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) - down 8% at $21.60 Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) - down 7% at $25.44 Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) - down 5% at $7.39

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - At 8:10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.