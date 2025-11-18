HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - At 8:10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Tuesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OLMA) - up 213% at $26.68
- Diginex Limited (DGNX) - up 12% at $15.25
- Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) - up 11% at $14.05
- Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) - up 9% at $33.47
- Click Holdings Limited (CLIK) - up 9% at $7.38
- Beamr Imaging Ltd. (BMR) - up 9% at $2.14
- James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) - up 8% at $18.22
- Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN) - up 8% at $12.00
- Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) - up 7% at $30.28
- Genprex, Inc. (GNPX) - up 6% at $4.31
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Tuesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD) - down 22% at $3.65
- Alpha Technology Group Limited (ATGL) - down 21% at $17.00
- Intellinetics, Inc. (INLX) - down 19% at $7.25
- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) - down 16% at $20.00
- Invivyd, Inc. (IVVD) - down 14% at $2.42
- BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR) - down 12% at $22.30
- Sadot Group Inc. (SDOT) - down 9% at $3.99
- CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) - down 8% at $21.60
- Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) - down 7% at $25.44
- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) - down 5% at $7.39
