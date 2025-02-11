The geopolitical climate is becoming increasingly frosty. What is a huge challenge for international politics in terms of safeguarding mutual interests is no less dangerous for industry. This is because power blocs are emerging that are increasingly turning away from the West and pursuing strict self-interests. In particular, it must be assumed that the Russia-China axis will remain strained in its relations with the USA under Donald Trump and its allies and that this will have an impact on other areas. It is not without reason that governments have put important metals on the strategic procurement list. Tungsten is the metal used for ultra-hard and heat-resistant surfaces and is part of a complex discussion about scarcity because 85% of the metal is mined in China. This marks a turning point for tungsten producers targeting the Western market. Almonty Industries Inc. (WKN: A1JSSD | ISIN: CA0203981034 | Ticker symbol: ALI) has been working for several years on the launch of a new mine in South Korea, which is now imminent. And the demand is high - customers are lining up for the output. Because currently, the rarer it is, the more expensive it gets. The stock price has already surged 100% in just two weeks - so a quick takeover could be on the cards. Now is the time to act!

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...