Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2025) - Planet Friendly Technologies, Inc.Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) (FSE: C43) ("Cosmo") today announced the appointment of Andrea Cherubini as Chief AI Officer effective immediately. This important decision reflects Cosmo's commitment to integrating Artificial Intelligence as a core strategic pillar in its future growth and innovation roadmap. Andrea will report to the CEO and will be member of the executive leadership team.

Andrea has been pivotal in the development and commercialization of Cosmo's GI Genius, the world's first AI-powered polyp detection system in gastroenterology. As Senior Vice President - Science, AI, and Data, he was leading the development of innovative AI solutions for the Cosmo Intelligent Medical Devices division since 2018. His extensive clinical expertise, data-driven approach, and leadership in AI have already transformed patient outcomes, showcasing the real-world impact of AI in medical applications.

AI as a Strategic Growth Driver

In his new role as Chief AI Officer, Andrea will spearhead the expansion of AI beyond endoscopy, embedding it across Cosmo's entire portfolio to accelerate innovation, enhance efficiencies, and unlock new value for both patients and shareholders. This includes, among others:

Gastroenterology Pipeline - Advancing AI applications in drug development, particularly for Bile Acid Diarrhea (BAD), to drive precision medicine and predictive analytics in GI disorders.

Dermatology Pipeline - Leveraging AI to optimize clinical trial design, patient selection, and personalized treatment pathways for Breezula® and other dermatological innovations.

AI-Enabled Drug Discovery & Development - Expanding AI's role in R&D, regulatory strategies, and digital health applications, reinforcing Cosmo's position as a leader in AI-driven healthcare solutions.

At the same time, Andrea will continue to play a critical role in shaping Cosmo's Intelligent Medical Devices division's AI roadmap, reinforcing GI Genius as the leading real-time AI platform in endoscopy.

Giovanni Di Napoli, CEO of Cosmo, commented: "AI is no longer simply an enabler - it is a core pillar of Cosmo's growth strategy. Andrea has already demonstrated his ability to bring AI-powered innovations to market with GI Genius, and now, as Chief AI Officer, he will lead our AI expansion across the entire organization. We have the expertise, the infrastructure, and the vision to take AI beyond endoscopy and into new frontiers, creating significant value for both patients and shareholders."

Andrea Cherubini, Chief AI Officer, added: "I am honoured to take on this new role at such an exciting time for Cosmo. AI is transforming healthcare, and we are just scratching the surface of its potential. By embedding AI into drug development, diagnostics, and personalized medicine, we can drive real impact. I look forward to working with our talented teams to bring AI-driven solutions to more areas of our portfolio and deliver meaningful advancements in patient care."

About Cosmo

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. is committed to revolutionizing healthcare and transforming people's lives by researching and developing innovative products that tackle unfulfilled healthcare demands. As a pharmaceutical company, Cosmo is active in the areas of Healthtech/AI, dermatology, gastroenterology and contract manufacturing & development. For the commercialization and distribution of its products, Cosmo collaborates with leading partners worldwide, including Medtronic and Sun Pharma. Founded in 1997, Cosmo is headquartered in Dublin (Ireland) and has offices also in San Diego (USA), and Lainate/Rome/Catania (Italy). The Company has approximately 330 employees at the end of 2024, all dedicated to making a significant impact in the field of healthcare. For more information, please visit www.cosmopharma.com.

