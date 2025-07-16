Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2025) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN), a global leader in AI-powered healthcare and specialty pharma, today announced a major leap forward in its sustainability journey, underscoring its ambition to lead the next decade of healthcare innovation with purpose, transparency, and impact.

In the past year, Cosmo has taken bold steps to embed ESG into the core of its business. This has been delivering measurable results that now place the Company among the top sustainability performers in its industry:

MSCI ESG Rating Upgraded to "A" - Cosmo has advanced from "BBB" to "A", placing it ahead of many mid-cap peers globally. The upgrade recognizes Cosmo's tangible progress on carbon emissions, workforce engagement, and board-level governance.

LSEG ESG Score Doubled - Now Ranked #42 Globally in the peer group. With its score rising from 31.31 to 62.98, Cosmo has broken into the top 100 for the first time, signalling growing investor confidence and ESG credibility.

Signatory to the United Nations Global Compact - Cosmo has joined the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, aligning its strategy with the UN's Ten Principles on human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption.

Formal Commitment to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) - In a decisive move toward climate accountability, Cosmo has pledged to set science-based emissions reduction targets in line with the Paris Agreement.

Giovanni Di Napoli, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmo, commented: "Cosmo is evolving into a new kind of healthcare company, where scientific innovation, operational excellence, and environmental stewardship are inseparable. These milestones are not checkboxes; they are foundational to our long-range ambition. ESG is not a side initiative - it is core to building a high-performance, future-ready business. We're proud of the progress, and even more determined to lead with discipline, transparency, and speed."

Niall Donnelly, EVP Corporate Governance and Chief Sustainability Officer, added: "These upgrades reflect years of internal work to make ESG part of how we think, decide, and operate. The journey doesn't end here. Our SBTi commitment and UN Compact engagement show we are not just signalling intent. We are taking action that is measurable, science-aligned, and investor-relevant."

These achievements build on Cosmo's Vision 2030 strategy, which places ESG at the intersection of innovation and execution. As sustainability becomes a defining metric for healthcare investors, Cosmo is positioned to capture growing capital inflows from Article 8 and Article 9 SFDR-aligned funds and other ESG-driven portfolios.

The Company's latest ESG Report, performance metrics, and future goals can be accessed at: https://www.cosmopharma.com/company/sustainability.

About Cosmo

Cosmo is a life sciences company focused on MedTech AI, dermatology, gastrointestinal diseases, and contract development and manufacturing (CDMO). We design, develop, and manufacture advanced solutions that address critical medical needs and raise the standard of care. Our technologies are trusted by leading global pharmaceutical and MedTech companies and reach patients and healthcare providers around the world. Guided by our purpose - Building Health Confidence - our mission is to empower patients, healthcare professionals, and partners by innovating at the intersection of science and technology. Founded in 1997, Cosmo is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in San Diego (USA), and in Lainate, Rome, and Catania (Italy).

For more information, visit www.cosmohealthconfidence.com

