Relief Therapeutics Holding SA
/ Key word(s): Patent
Relief Therapeutics Announces European Patent Office Decision to Grant Patent for RLF-TD011
Patent Secures Protection for RLF-TD011 in Epidermolysis Bullosa Wound Treatment
GENEVA (FEB. 11, 2025) - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) (Relief, or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options for select specialty, unmet and rare diseases, today announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) has issued a Decision to Grant for its patent application titled "Therapeutic Uses of Oxidizing Hypotonic Acid Solutions."
This patent will protect therapeutic applications of Relief's proprietary, highly pure hypochlorous acid solutions, including its investigational drug RLF-TD011 for the treatment of wounds caused by epidermolysis bullosa (EB) in key European countries.
The EPO is expected to formally issue the patent on February 26, 2025, under patent number EP 3993811. The patent will remain in effect until 2040, as anticipated by the Notice of Allowance received in October 2024. Corresponding patent applications are under review in other major markets, including the United States and China.
RLF-TD011 has previously received orphan drug designation (ODD) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of EB. The Company also intends to seek qualified infectious disease product (QIDP) designation from the FDA. These designations would provide potential incentives such as market exclusivity upon approval.
Relief continues to advance the development of its lead program and recently reported positive results from its investigator-initiated clinical trial evaluating RLF-TD011 for the treatment of EB. The Company is currently preparing a pre-IND meeting package for submission to the FDA to finalize the remaining clinical development and regulatory strategy for RLF-TD011.
