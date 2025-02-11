Relief Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Patent

Relief Therapeutics Announces European Patent Office Decision to Grant Patent for RLF-TD011 Patent Secures Protection for RLF-TD011 in Epidermolysis Bullosa Wound Treatment GENEVA (FEB. 11, 2025) - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF , OTCQB: RLFTF , RLFTY ) (Relief, or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options for select specialty, unmet and rare diseases, today announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) has issued a Decision to Grant for its patent application titled "Therapeutic Uses of Oxidizing Hypotonic Acid Solutions." This patent will protect therapeutic applications of Relief's proprietary, highly pure hypochlorous acid solutions, including its investigational drug RLF-TD011 for the treatment of wounds caused by epidermolysis bullosa (EB) in key European countries. The EPO is expected to formally issue the patent on February 26, 2025, under patent number EP 3993811. The patent will remain in effect until 2040, as anticipated by the Notice of Allowance received in October 2024. Corresponding patent applications are under review in other major markets, including the United States and China. RLF-TD011 has previously received orphan drug designation (ODD) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of EB. The Company also intends to seek qualified infectious disease product (QIDP) designation from the FDA. These designations would provide potential incentives such as market exclusivity upon approval. Relief continues to advance the development of its lead program and recently reported positive results from its investigator-initiated clinical trial evaluating RLF-TD011 for the treatment of EB. The Company is currently preparing a pre-IND meeting package for submission to the FDA to finalize the remaining clinical development and regulatory strategy for RLF-TD011. ABOUT RLF-TD011

RLF-TD011 is a highly pure, stabilized hypochlorous acid solution developed using Relief's proprietary TEHCLO technology. With strong antimicrobial properties, RLF-TD011 is a sprayable, self-administered solution for targeted wound application while avoiding skin contact and cross-contamination. RLF-TD011 has demonstrated efficacy in accelerating wound closure and reducing infections in certain clinical trials on non-EB wounds. In an investigator-initiated trial (NCT05533866), RLF-TD011 has also shown promising results in infection control and wound healing in EB patients with the most severe forms of the disease. RLF-TD011 aims to address unmet needs in EB care by efficiently controlling infection and inflammation while reducing antibiotic use and easing the intensive, time-consuming wound care routine required by current treatments. ABOUT EPIDERMOLYSIS BULLOSA

Epidermolysis bullosa (EB) is a group of rare, inherited connective tissue disorders characterized by extreme skin fragility, leading to blistering and wounds from minor friction or injury. In severe cases, blisters can develop into chronic wounds or form in internal organs such as the mouth or esophagus, leading to painful wounds, recurrent infections, and a deeply impacted quality of life. EB is classified into several major inherited subtypes, each defined by the depth of blister formation within the skin's layers: epidermolysis bullosa simplex (EBS), dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), junctional epidermolysis bullosa (JEB) and Kindler syndrome (KS). Treatment is intensive and includes wound care, infection prevention, and pain management. Approximately 500,000 individuals worldwide are affected by EB. ABOUT RELIEF

Relief is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing treatment paradigms and delivering improvements in efficacy, safety, and convenience to benefit the lives of patients living with select specialty and rare diseases. Relief's portfolio offers a balanced mix of marketed, revenue-generating products, proprietary, globally patented TEHCLO and Physiomimic platform technologies and a targeted clinical development pipeline consisting of risk-mitigated assets focused in three core therapeutic areas: rare skin diseases, rare metabolic disorders, and rare respiratory diseases. In addition, Relief is commercializing several legacy products via licensing and distribution partners. Headquartered in Geneva, Relief is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com . CONTACT :

