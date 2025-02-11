Anzeige
WKN: 853289 | ISIN: NL0000289213 | Ticker-Symbol: WER
11.02.2025 07:10 Uhr
Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave Full-year results 2024

Finanznachrichten News

  • Net profit 2024 at € 140m, highest since 2007
  • Direct result 2024 at € 1.76 per share, slightly above guidance of € 1.75
  • Despite Benelux bankruptcies, occupancy rate of core portfolio increased to 97.3%
  • Disposal of Dutch asset Winkelhof (€ 56m) around book value in 2025
  • Positive core portfolio valuations (+3.0%), primarily driven by increased market rents (ERVs)
  • Proposed dividend for 2024 at € 1.25 per share (+4.2%)
  • Outlook 2025 direct result per share € 1.70-1.80, including negative impact of Dutch taxation and disposal Winkelhof

Attachment

  • Wereldhave press release - Full-year Results 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/22233868-034e-4f11-b309-65b2dfb05599)

