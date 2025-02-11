BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - SGS SA (SGSOY.PK) reported a profit for its full year that increased from last yearThe company's bottom line came in at CHF581 million, or CHF3.10 per share. This compares with CHF553 million, or CHF3.00 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to CHF6.794 billion from CHF6.622 billion last year.SGS SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: CHF581 Mln. vs. CHF553 Mln. last year. -EPS: CHF3.10 vs. CHF3.00 last year. -Revenue: CHF6.794 Bln vs. CHF6.622 Bln last year.The Board will recommend an optional scrip dividend of CHF 3.20 per share to the Annual General Meeting, which is to be held on March 26.Note: * Net EPS - basicCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX