VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Vente-unique.com achieves a record 1st quarter 2024-2025 with continued strong sales momentum

Press release

Gross merchandise volume up 14.5% to €66.6m;

Consolidated revenues up 11.3% to €50.1m;

Confidence confirmed for 2024-2025, on the strength of the resilience of the business model and the relevance of the growth drivers.

11 February 2025. The Vente-unique.com group, an expert in online sales of furniture and home furnishings in Europe, announces its unaudited revenues for the first quarter of its 2024-2025 financial year (from 1 October 2024 to 31 December 2024).

IFRS (€000) Q1 2023-2024 Q1 2024-2025 Variation Gross merchandise volume[1] 58,164 66,575 +14.5% Revenues 45,063 50,149 +11.3% E-commerce[2] 44,010 49,537 +12.6% Logistics[3] 1,053 612 -41.9%

The Vente-unique.com Group enters the 2024-2025 financial year with the best 1st quarter in its history. Following on from a very dynamic previous financial year (+15.6%), gross merchandise volume has maintained a high rate of growth (+14.5% compared with the 1st quarter of 2023-2024), reaching €66.6 million.

In a highly challenging environment, Vente-unique.com has once again demonstrated its ability to maintain a double-digit growth trajectory, taking full advantage of the revenues generated by its marketplace and the dynamism of its international sales.

Another remarkable performance for the E-commerce business

Consolidated revenues rose by 11.3% to € 50.1 million, driven by the performance (up 12.6%) of the e-commerce business (Vente-unique.com and Habitat), despite a less favourable environment for home improvement spending. Vente-unique.com succeeded in increasing its sales volume while maintaining its sales margin at a very good level, reflecting the attractiveness and excellent price positioning of the products sold by the Group.

Logistics revenues were down 41.9% year-on-year, due to the default of the former main external customer for this business, but increased almost twofold (+92%) compared with Q4 2023-2024, following the first billings for new customers external to the Group.

The expected arrival of new external customers will enable growth in revenues from logistics services to be consolidated over the coming quarters.

Very dynamic business across all geographical segments

IFRS (€000) Q1 2023-2024 Q1 2024-2025 Variation E-commerce revenues[4] 44,010 49,537 +12.6% France 20,990 23,170 +10.4% Northern and Eastern Europe[5] 16,368 17,455 +6.6% Southern Europe[6] 6,652 8,912 +34.0%

Vente-unique.com recorded solid growth across its various markets, with a particularly strong upturn in business in France (+10.4%), including the commercial launch of the Habitat brand, which is already demonstrating its potential as a growth driver. This should be further boosted by the migration of the www.habitat.fr within Vente-unique.com's proprietary information system, planned in the coming weeks.

Once again, the Group performed well outside France, where it generated 53.2% of its revenues (up 1 percentage point year-on-year). Revenues were resilient in Northern and Eastern Europe (up 6.6%), and accelerated once again in Southern Europe (up 34.0%), in line with the previous year.

The marketplace once again enjoyed a very dynamic quarter, particularly in the Netherlands, Belgium and Portugal. It is thus helping to strengthen the Group's position as a leading European player in the furniture market. On the strength of these successes, Vente-unique.com has pursued the gradual roll-out of its marketplace, opening in Poland in mid-January, which thus becomes the 9th of the 11 countries covered by Vente-unique.com in Europe.

Outlook

Despite a still sluggish macroeconomic environment in France, the Vente-unique.com Group is confident in its ability to gain market share and deliver another year of profitable growth. To achieve this, it will be able to rely on the resilience of its business model and the relevance of its various growth drivers, including the relaunch of the Habitat brand, the ramp-up of the marketplace and the development of the fulfilment business, which will be further boosted by the opening of the new warehouse in the next financial year.

Next publication: H1 2024-2025 revenues, Wednesday 14 May 2025

Read more on bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext - CAFO), is an expert in online revenues of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. The company covers 11 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland) and has supplied over 3 million customers since its launch.

ACTUS finance & communication Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt Investor Relations Press Relations vente-unique@actus.fr acdudicourt@actus.fr +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79 +33 (0)1 53 67 36 32

[1] Gross value, including taxes, of products and services sold, including direct product sales recognised at the date of shipment, marketplace sales recognised at the order confirmation date and other invoiced services and revenues

[2] Direct product sales + marketplace fees

[3] BtoB logistics services invoiced by the new subsidiary resulting from the acquisition of the Distri Service business on 1 October 2022

[4] Direct product sales + marketplace fees

[5] Austria + Belgium + Germany + Luxembourg + Netherlands + Poland + Switzerland

[6] Italy + Portugal + Spain

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lnBvZcZqk2zGx5xplpqaZmmUbZxhxmObbmHLyWdrY8jHmGxhlJxka5XLZnFqnmtq

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89964-vu_cp_ca_t1_2024-2025_eng_vdef.pdf