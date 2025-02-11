HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY.PK), a Finnish paper mill company, reported that its fourth quarter net loss widened to 379 million euros from 325 million euros in the same quarter last year. Loss per basic share widened to 0.43 euros from 0.36 euros in the previous year.Loss, excluding fair valuations, was 0.81 euros compared to a loss of 0.64 euros in the prior year.But quarterly operating loss narrowed to 279 million euros from 326 million euros in the prior year. The latest quarter results included items affecting comparability of -768 million euros related mainly to impairments booked as part of the annual impairment review, and fair valuations and other non-operational items of 368 million euros.Sales for the fourth quarter rose 6.8% to 2.32 billion euros from 2.17 billion euros in the prior year.The Board of Directors will propose a dividend of 0.25 euros per share, up from 0.20 euros, at the Annual General Meeting on 20 March 2025. The Board proposed that the dividend be paid in two instalments, during the second and fourth quarter of 2025.The company expects demand to remain subdued and volatile, affected by macroeconomic confidence and continued geopolitical uncertainty. Wood prices are expected to remain at high levels.In the first quarter of 2025, maintenance costs are expected to decrease to 64 million euros from 118 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2024, due to no major planned maintenance activities in the quarter.During the full year 2025, the Group's adjusted EBIT is anticipated to be adversely impacted by approximately 100 million euros, primarily in the first-half of 2025, due to the ramp-up in the coming months of the new packaging board line in Oulu, Finland.The company expects capital expenditure for the full year 2025 to be in the range of 730 million euros - 790 million euros.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX