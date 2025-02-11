Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis is set to strengthen its cardiovascular portfolio through the acquisition of Boston-based Anthos Therapeutics for an initial payment of $925 million. The deal, which could potentially reach $3.08 billion with performance-based payments, is expected to conclude in the first half of 2025. At the heart of this strategic acquisition is Abelacimab, a novel monoclonal antibody designed for stroke and embolism prevention in patients with atrial fibrillation. The drug has already received FDA Fast-Track designation for treating thrombosis in cancer patients and stroke prevention, with early studies indicating significant improvements in reducing bleeding events compared to conventional treatments.

Market Response and Performance

The acquisition news has positively impacted Novartis's stock performance on the Swiss Exchange (SIX), with shares climbing to 97.21 CHF, marking a 0.4 percent increase. Trading volume exceeded 1.1 million shares, demonstrating strong investor interest. The company's robust financial health is evident in its recent quarterly performance, showing a 13.87 percent revenue increase to 11.54 billion CHF. Analysts maintain an optimistic outlook, setting an average price target of 100.00 CHF, with projected earnings per share of $8.19 and anticipated dividends of $3.89 for the current year.

Ad

Fresh Novartis information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Novartis analysis...