LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bellway (BWY.L) reported growth in total housing completions for the six months ended 31 January 2025, with an increase of 11.9% to 4,577 homes, from 4,092 in 2024, at an average selling price of 310,600 pounds, compared to 309,278 pounds in 2024.The private reservation rate per outlet per week increased by 18.6% to 0.51, from 0.43 in 2024. This included a contribution of 0.06 from bulk sales, compared to 0.03 in 2024.The forward order book at 31 January 2025 comprised 4,726 homes, up from 3,970 homes in 2024, with a value of 1.31 billion pounds, compared to 1.01 billion pounds in 2024.The Group remains on track to deliver full year volume output of at least 8,500 homes, compared to 7,654 homes as of 31 July 2024, with output weighted towards the first half. It continues to expect the full year average selling price to be around 310,000 pounds, up from 307,909 pounds as of 31 July 2024.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX