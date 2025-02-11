LONDON (dpa-AFX) - PZ Cussons (PZC.L) reported first-half pretax profit of 6.4 million pounds compared to a loss of 94.2 million pounds, prior year. Profit per share was 1.19 pence compared to a loss of 10.84 pence. Adjusted profit before tax declined to 19.8 million pounds from 26.1 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 3.87 pence compared to 4.27 pence. The Group noted that its adjusted profit before tax declined by 24.1%, as a result of the depreciation of the Naira.First half revenue was 249.3 million pounds, down 10.0% from prior year. LFL revenue growth was 7.1% driven by pricing in Africa and growth in UK and Indonesia. Excluding Africa, LFL growth revenue was 1.6%.The Board declared a dividend of 1.50 pence per share, in line with last year's payment. The dividend will be paid on 9 April 2025 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 7 March 2025.The Group said its performance to the end of January has been in line with its expectations and it expects Group LFL revenue growth trends to continue in the balance of the year. Adjusted operating profit guidance for the year has been revised upwards, by 5 million pounds, to 52-58 million pounds.Jonathan Myers, CEO, said: 'The trends of the first half of the year have continued into the second half, meaning we are on track to meet fiscal 2025 profit expectations.'For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX