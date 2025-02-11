Nasdaq Copenhagen has given the company below observation status:

ISIN Name

DK0060056166 FirstFarms

FirstFarms A/S has been given observation status, as Constantinsborg A/S has decided to submit a voluntary cash offer to FirstFarms A/S' shareholders.

According to rule 4.1 in Rules for issuers of shares the exchange may decide to place a company's shares or other securities in the observation segment.

We refer to the announcement published by the company on 11 February 2025.

