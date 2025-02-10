Q32 Bio Announces Strategic Restructuring to Focus on Advancement of Bempikibart in Patients with Alopecia Areata

-- Based on continued emergence of bempikibart data from SIGNAL-AA Part A, including strong re-consent rates and patient demand for continued dosing, Company initiating open-label extension in 1H'25; SIGNAL-AA Part B remains on track for initiation of dosing in 1H'25, with topline data expected in 1H'26 --

-- Company to discontinue renal basket trial for ADX-097 to conserve resources and evaluate strategic options for its tissue-targeted complement inhibitor platform --

-- Cash runway expected to extend to 2H'26 --

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Q32 Bio Inc. (Nasdaq: QTTB) ("Q32 Bio"), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing biologic therapeutics to restore immune homeostasis, today announced a corporate restructuring to focus on the advancement of its bempikibart clinical development program for the treatment of patients with alopecia areata (AA). As part of the restructuring, the Company is discontinuing the Phase 2 renal basket clinical trial of ADX-097 and is evaluating strategic options for its tissue-targeted complement inhibitor platform, inclusive of ADX-097 and early-stage assets. In combination with other cost-saving measures including a reduction in personnel and related expenses, the strategic restructuring is expected to extend cash runway to the second half of 2026.

"We have conviction that bempikibart is differentiated from existing AA therapies and has the potential to transform the treatment paradigm for this disease. This is based on the continued emergence of bempikibart data in alopecia areata patients with longer-term follow-up from Part A of the SIGNAL-AA Phase 2a clinical trial, the robust pharmacologic data, and a well-tolerated safety profile," said Jodie Morrison, Chief Executive Officer of Q32 Bio. "Further, based on the clinical characteristics of bempikibart, we continue to believe there is potential utility across additional autoimmune conditions. Our immediate next steps will be to extend dosing of eligible patients from SIGNAL-AA Part A in an open-label extension arm and to initiate dosing of patients in the SIGNAL-AA Part B clinical trial in the first half of 2025, with Part B topline data expected in the first half of 2026."

Morrison added, "ADX-097, our Phase 2 complement inhibitor, is a clinical asset with strong potential to treat patients with complement disorders across multiple indications through its novel tissue-targeted approach. While this restructuring is a very difficult decision, it is a necessary step in the context of the evolving complement-mediated renal disease landscape and as we prioritize our focus and capital to maximize the potential of bempikibart. Our restructuring necessitates parting with some valued colleagues, and I want to personally thank them for their dedication to our mission, commitment to patients, and their many contributions to the Company."

Bempikibart Phase 2 Development Program

Results observed to date from Part A of the SIGNAL-AA Phase 2a clinical trial of bempikibart in patients with AA demonstrated encouraging clinical activity, including improvement from baseline on Severity of Alopecia Tool (SALT) score and meaningful achievement of SALT-20 (SALT score less than or equal to 20) response through week 36, and continued response in multiple patients through week 55, approximately 7 months post last dose. Results from this longer-term follow-up show continued mean SALT reductions, despite dosing through only 24 weeks, which may be suggestive of a remittive effect, durability of response, and a key differentiation from currently approved therapies. Across clinical trials, including SIGNAL-AA, bempikibart was observed to be well-tolerated, with robust pharmacologic activity through desired target engagement, as demonstrated by receptor occupancy, robust changes in Th2 biomarkers, and expected changes in T-cells, indicative of potent IL-7 and TSLP inhibition.

Data continues to be collected from a portion of patients who re-consented to the trial, with patient data available through 55 weeks and longer follow-up expected. Based on re-consent rates and strong patient demand for continued dosing, Q32 Bio is initiating an open-label extension (OLE) following the same bempikibart dosing regimen leveraged in Part A to enable longer-term follow-up of patients. In addition to the initiation of the OLE, Q32 Bio expects to initiate dosing in SIGNAL-AA Part B in the first half of 2025.

SIGNAL-AA Part B is an open-label clinical trial, dosing patients with bempikibart for 36 weeks, with follow-up out to 52 weeks, in approximately 20 evaluable patients with severe or very severe AA. Dosing will include an initial loading regimen of 200mg of bempikibart dosed weekly over four weeks, followed by a maintenance dose of 200mg every-other-week over a 32-week period for a total of 36 weeks. The primary efficacy endpoints include the proportion of patients achieving a 30% or greater reduction in SALT score and proportion of patients achieving a SALT-20 at week 36, with follow-up through week 52. The trial is intended to enable advancement into pivotal trials upon completion, pending review of the results. Q32 Bio expects to report initial data from SIGNAL-AA Part B in the first half of 2026.

Complement Inhibitor Platform

ADX-097, a Phase 2 asset, is designed to be a tissue-targeted inhibitor of complement activation while minimizing systemic complement blockade with potential in a broad range of indications associated with C3d deposition including renal, autoimmune, vascular, and skin diseases. In preclinical studies, ADX-097 distributed to affected tissues/organs and demonstrated durable tissue pharmacokinetics (PK) and pharmacodynamics (PD). Q32 Bio has evaluated ADX-097 in a Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers where it observed circulating PK/PD consistent with preclinical studies, which established in vivo integrity of ADX-097. ADX-097 was also shown to be well-tolerated and demonstrated minimal anti-drug antibodies (ADA).

ADX-097 was discovered by Q32 Bio and is the most advanced program of its tissue-targeted complement inhibitor platform. Additional discovery and earlier development efforts include ADX-096, a C3d mAb - CR1 fusion protein which demonstrated preclinical data supportive of its use in ophthalmologic indications, as well as other C3d mAb fusions and nanobodies designed for tissue-targeted complement inhibition.

About Q32 Bio

Q32 Bio is a clinical stage biotechnology company whose science targets potent regulators of the adaptive immune system to re-balance immunity in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Q32 Bio is advancing bempikibart (ADX-914), a fully human anti-IL-7Ra antibody that re-regulates adaptive immune function for the treatment of autoimmune diseases being evaluated in a Phase 2 program. The IL-7 and TSLP pathways have been genetically and biologically implicated in driving several T cell-mediated pathological processes in numerous autoimmune diseases.

For more information, visit www.Q32Bio.com.

