Dienstag, 11.02.2025
US-Biotech-Firma sorgt für Furore - steckt hier die Zukunft der Krebsheilung?
WKN: 923467 | ISIN: US74955L1035 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
NASDAQ
10.02.25
21:50 Uhr
21,500 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
RGC RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RGC RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.02.2025 22:36 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RGC Resources Inc.: RGC Resources, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

Finanznachrichten News

ROANOKE, Va., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGCO) announced consolidated Company earnings of $5,269,689, or $0.51 per share, for the first quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $5,019,992, or $0.50 per share, for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023. Higher utility margin reflected the new base rates that went into effect July 1, 2024 and was offset by lower equity earnings from unconsolidated affiliate and higher interest expense.

Roanoke Gas continued investing in utility infrastructure to enhance system reliability and deliver gas to new customers, driving both higher margins and earnings. CEO Paul Nester stated, "Colder weather in December and strong usage by our largest transportation customer also contributed to a higher quarterly performance. The Company's equity earnings from its investment in the MVP were $854,213 in the first quarter ended December 31, 2024, as the pipeline is in operation, compared to $1,467,835 in the first quarter ended December 31, 2023, which corresponded to the Company's share of Allowance for Funds Used During Construction (AFUDC) during the construction phase."

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.

Utility margin is a non-GAAP measure defined as utility revenues less cost of gas. Management considers this non-GAAP measure to provide useful information to both management and investors for purpose of such comparability and in evaluating operating performance, but it should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.

The statements in this release that are not historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company's actual results and experience to differ materially from any expectations expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements, regarding inflation, customer growth, infrastructure investment and margins. These risks and uncertainties include gas prices and supply, geopolitical considerations, MVP operation, along with risks included under Item 1-A in the Company's fiscal 2024 Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no duty to update these statements should expectations change or actual results differ from current expectations except as required by applicable laws and regulations.

Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.

Summary financial statements for the first quarter are as follows:

RGC Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2024 2023
Operating revenues$27,289,486 $24,419,352
Operating expenses 19,961,465 17,767,315
Operating income 7,328,021 6,652,037
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate 854,213 1,467,835
Other income, net 473,336 120,786
Interest expense 1,779,930 1,636,273
Income before income taxes 6,875,640 6,604,385
Income tax expense 1,605,951 1,584,393
Net income$5,269,689 $5,019,992
Net earnings per share of common stock:
Basic$0.51 $0.50
Diluted$0.51 $0.50
Cash dividends per common share$0.2075 $0.2000
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic 10,259,717 10,029,243
Diluted 10,263,997 10,031,354
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
December 31,
Assets2024 2023
Current assets$35,920,737 $34,769,875
Utility property, net 265,540,721 250,343,833
Other non-current assets 33,711,014 29,589,527
Total Assets$335,172,472 $314,703,235
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities$64,324,575 $64,196,722
Long-term debt, net 111,336,132 102,461,196
Deferred credits and other non-current liabilities 47,750,676 44,500,714
Total Liabilities 223,411,383 211,158,632
Stockholders' Equity 111,761,089 103,544,603
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$335,172,472 $314,703,235
Contact:Timothy J. Mulvaney
Vice President, Treasurer and CFO
Telephone:(540) 777-3997

