Proxymity Limited: Proxymity Secures $26 Million Commitment in Additional Growth Funding From Existing Investors, Including BNP Paribas, BNY, Citi, Clearstream, Computershare, J.P. Morgan and State Street.

Proxymity, a leading growing digital investor communication platform, has secured $26 million in financing from existing investors, including BNP Paribas, BNY, Citi, Clearstream, Computershare, J.P. Morgan and State Street. This latest funding round underscores the investors' confidence in the ability of Proxymity's award-winning, cutting-edge technology to deliver unparalleled transparency, efficiency, and accuracy to the proxy voting, shareholder disclosure, and investor communications processes.

The funding comes shortly after the company's recent unveiling of its Vote Connect Global and Vote Connect Total North America products, and Investor Portal Platform. Combined, these products give investors and intermediaries the ability to vote at any general meeting worldwide, with comprehensive coverage and direct vote execution capability including in the US. Coupled with its newly built out Investor Portal, the full suite of solutions matches a wide scope of coverage with Proxymity's unique attributes, including up-to-market deadline voting, golden source meeting information, and real-time vote execution.

The funding highlights the strong commitment investors have to Proxymity, and their support is a testament to Proxymity's innovative capabilities and exciting potential. Proxymity will use this growth capital to further enhance its technology as well as for geographic expansion.

The increasing adoption of Proxymity by investors and intermediaries has encouraged issuers and issuer agents to connect with the platform, allowing them to track voting in real-time and ensure enhanced and streamlined communications with their shareholders.

Dean Little, Co-Founder and CEO at Proxymity, said: "We are thrilled to have successfully secured further growth funding. This underscores our investors' confidence in our strategy of driving innovation and excellence in the field of shareholder communications. We look forward to leveraging this momentum to further our growth and to deliver exceptional value to our clients and stakeholders."

Christian Houillon, Global Head of Custody Products & Solutions at BNP Paribas, said: "Our continued investment in Proxymity reflects our confidence in their innovative technology and close collaboration. The advancements they are making in transparency and efficiency within the proxy voting and shareholder communication processes are remarkable, and we are excited to support their journey for the benefit of our clients."

Amit Agarwal, Head of Custody at Citi, said: "Citi is delighted to continue our support for Proxymity as they deliver on our shared vision of a next generation digital investor communications platform that is setting new industry benchmarks. The platform benefits issuers, investors and intermediaries across multiple areas including voting deadlines and data quality."

Sam Riley, CEO at Clearstream Securities Services, said: "Proxymity's cutting-edge solutions, particularly their new global products, are setting a new standard in the industry. We believe in their vision, and Clearstream, as part of Deutsche Börse Group, are proud to be part of a platform that is transforming investor communications on a global scale."

Hannah Elson, Head of Global Custody at J.P. Morgan, said: "The market's increasing adoption of Proxymity's technology is a reflection of the platform's effectiveness and potential for continued growth. Our commitment is driven by their proven track record and the impressive strides they are making in enhancing the shareholder experience."

Chris Rowland, Head of Custody, Digital and Fund Services at State Street, said: "We are excited to continue our investment in Proxymity, reflecting our confidence in the company as a leader in the digital transformation of investor communications and proxy voting. As Proxymity continues to enable more market participants to benefit from its direct, real-time end-to-end solutions, we look forward to working more closely and seeing its continued growth and success in the sector."

Paul Conn, President, Global Capital Markets at Computer share, said "Governance improves when lines of communication between companies and their investors are strong and clear. Proxymity helps make interactions between issuers and their beneficial shareholders more efficient, precise, and transparent, and we're pleased to join others in providing support for the next stages in its success."

Adam Watson, Managing Director, Client Insight & Innovation at BNY, said: "As an early investor and long-time collaborator with Proxymity, we look forward to continuing to support them in their vision to change how investor communications work. We remain focused on delivering a data-driven digital ecosystem to the market and as a leading financial services company, it's important to work with industry solutions like Proxymity."

