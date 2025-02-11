HANZA AB: HANZA year-end report 2024

HANZA AB today presents its year-end report, which summarizes a successful year with several significant initiatives to strengthen and develop the Group. Sales in Q4 increased by 20% to SEK 1.27 billion, with an operating margin of 7.1%, excluding acquisition costs.

The quarter also shows a record high cash flow of SEK 289 million. During the fourth quarter, HANZA signed an agreement to acquire Leden Group, a leading Finnish contract manufacturer in mechanics with billion SEK sales. The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 0.80 per share (1.20).

Fourth quarter 2024

Net sales increased by 20% to SEK 1,270 million (1,056).

Adjusted for currency and acquisitions, net sales decreased by 3%. Operating profit (EBITA) amounted to SEK 74 million (76), which corresponds to an operating margin of 5.8% (7.2). Adjusted for acquisition costs for Leden Group, SEK 16 million, the underlying operating result was SEK 90 million, which corresponds to an operating margin of 7.1%. For comparable units, excluding acquisitions and one-off items, the operating margin amounted to 7.7%.

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 31 million (47), which corresponds to SEK 0.71 SEK (1.16) per share before dilution, and SEK 0.71 (1,15) after dilution.

Cashflow from operating activities amounted to SEK 289 million (97).

Full year 2024

Net sales increased by 17% to SEK 4,851 million (4,143).

Adjusted for currency and acquisitions, net sales decreased by 5%. Operating profit (EBITA) amounted to SEK 273 million (344), which corresponds to an operating margin of 5.6% (8.3). Non-recurring items affected the result negatively by SEK 28 million. Excluding these items, the operating profit amounted to SEK 301 million (357), which corresponds to an operating margin of 6.2% (8.6). For comparable units, excluding acquisitions and one-off items, the operating margin amounted to 7.0%.



Profit after tax amounted to SEK 111 million (214), which corresponds to SEK 2.55 (5.36) per share before dilution, and SEK 2.54 (5.31) after dilution.



Cashflow from operating activities amounted to SEK 569 million (277).



The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 0.80 (1.20) per share for 2024.

CEO Erik Stenfors comments on the report:

"HANZA is a group in constant motion, driven by a clear strategy and a strong corporate culture. In 2024, we maintained a high development pace - something that is appreciated by both customers and colleagues. We integrated the acquisition of Orbit One in our clusters in Sweden and Central Europe, and continued our organic expansion by opening new factories in Estonia and Sweden.



We ended the year with a strategically important acquisition of a Finnish company, Leden Group, which strengthens our competence and capacity in mechanical manufacturing, broadens our customer base in a good way and increases our presence in Finland and the Baltics. With a strong 2024 behind us, and a clear strategy going forward, HANZA is well equipped for the future."

About HANZA

HANZA is a global knowledge-based manufacturing company that modernizes and streamlines the manufacturing industry. Through supply-chain advisory services and with production facilities grouped into regional manufacturing clusters, we create stable deliveries, increased profitability and an environmentally friendly manufacturing process for our customers. HANZA was founded in 2008 and today has an annual turnover of approx. SEK 4.6 billion. The company has six manufacturing clusters: Sweden, Finland, Germany, Baltics, Central Europe and China. Among HANZA's clients are leading companies such as 3M, ABB, Epiroc, GE, Getinge, John Deere, Mitsubishi, SAAB, Sandvik, Siemens and Tomra. HANZA is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main list.

For more information please visit: www.hanza.com