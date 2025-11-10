HANZA AB: HANZA acquires property in Finland to meet increased demand

HANZA AB, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, is acquiring a new production property in Oulainen, Finland. The investment aims to expand capacity in HANZA's manufacturing cluster in Finland to meet increasing production volumes.



"The integration of Leden has been completed ahead of schedule, while customer demand exceeds previous forecasts. We expect continued growth going forward and are therefore investing in additional capacity," says Jukka Haapalainen, Cluster President of HANZA Finland.



The property covers approximately 10,000 square meters and is located directly adjacent to the existing operations in Oulainen, enabling smooth and efficient capacity expansion. The purchase price amounts to EUR 4.7 million.



The acquisition is in line with HANZA's strategy of building complete, local manufacturing clusters close to customers for increased stability, lower costs, and reduced environmental impact.

