Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 10.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Glencore schließt wohl größte Kupferhütte - Kupferpreis vor Rallye? Neuer Explorer im Fokus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H8U3 | ISIN: SE0005878543 | Ticker-Symbol: 3GA
Frankfurt
10.11.25 | 17:00
11,340 Euro
+0,53 % +0,060
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HANZA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HANZA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.11.2025 13:00 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HANZA AB: HANZA acquires property in Finland to meet increased demand

HANZA AB, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, is acquiring a new production property in Oulainen, Finland. The investment aims to expand capacity in HANZA's manufacturing cluster in Finland to meet increasing production volumes.

"The integration of Leden has been completed ahead of schedule, while customer demand exceeds previous forecasts. We expect continued growth going forward and are therefore investing in additional capacity," says Jukka Haapalainen, Cluster President of HANZA Finland.

The property covers approximately 10,000 square meters and is located directly adjacent to the existing operations in Oulainen, enabling smooth and efficient capacity expansion. The purchase price amounts to EUR 4.7 million.

The acquisition is in line with HANZA's strategy of building complete, local manufacturing clusters close to customers for increased stability, lower costs, and reduced environmental impact.

Contacts
Erik Stenfors, CEO
+46 70 950 80 70
erik.stenfors@hanza.com

Jukka Haapalainen, Cluster President Finland
+358 40 3532244
jukka.haapalainen@hanza.com

About Us
HANZA offers contract manufacturing through regional manufacturing clusters - geographically concentrated production units with various manufacturing technologies. By combining multiple technologies such as mechanics, electronics, cable harnesses, and final assembly, complexity and costs are reduced while quality and delivery reliability are improved. The Group has approximately 3,500 employees and annual revenues of around SEK 6.5 billion. HANZA is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and operates in 8 countries.

For more information please visit: www.hanza.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.