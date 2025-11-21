Hanza AB: Bulletin From The Extraordinary General Meeting November 21, 2025

HANZA AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, held an Extraordinary General Meeting today, November 21, 2025, at which the resolutions listed below were made.

The General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to authorize the Board to resolve, on one or more occasions until the next Annual General Meeting, on the issuance of shares in kind in connection with HANZA's acquisition of BMK. The issuance in accordance with the authorization shall be made in accordance with the terms of the share contribution agreement, and the shares shall be subscribed by the sellers of BMK. The authorization may be used to increase HANZA's share capital by a maximum of SEK 1,699,999.80 through the issuance of a maximum of 16,999,998 new shares.

The General Meeting resolved, in order to achieve more appropriate limits for the share capital and the number of shares in the company's articles of association following completion of the transaction, to amend the articles of association so that the share capital shall amount to a minimum of SEK 4,500,000 and a maximum of SEK 18,000,000, and the number of shares shall be a minimum of 45,000,000 and a maximum of 180,000,000.

For more information about the resolutions, please refer to the documents related to the General Meeting available on the company's website. The presentation from the meeting is available on HANZA's website and can also be downloaded here.

Contact

Francesco Franzé, chairman of the Board of HANZA

+46 76 788 86 66

francesco@panarea.se

About Us

HANZA offers contract manufacturing through regional manufacturing clusters - geographically concentrated production units with various manufacturing technologies. By combining multiple technologies such as mechanics, electronics, cable harnesses, and final assembly, complexity and costs are reduced while quality and delivery reliability are improved. The Group has approximately 3,500 employees and annual revenues of around SEK 6.5 billion. HANZA is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and operates in 8 countries.

For more information please visit: www.hanza.com