Fasadgruppen Group AB: Year-end report 2024

Fourth quarter highlights

Net sales amounted to SEK 1,375.6 million (1,397.5) corresponding to -1.6 percent. The organic change was -15.6 percent in local currencies.

EBITA amounted to SEK 49.9 million (132.1) and the EBITA margin was 3.6 percent (9.5).

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 88.0 million (127.9) and the adjusted EBITA margin was 6.4 percent (9.1).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK -50.0 million (73.5), earnings per share before and after dilution were SEK -0.98 (1.48).

Operating cash flow totalled SEK 184.6 million (209.8).

The order backlog amounted to SEK 3,790.0 million (2,867.0).

Full year highlights

Net sales amounted to SEK 4,926.8 million (5,109.7) corresponding to -3.6 percent. The organic change was -10.4 percent in local currencies.

EBITA amounted to SEK 231.1 million (421.2) and the EBITA margin was 4.7 percent (8.2).

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 282.4 million (448.0) and the adjusted EBITA margin was 5.7 percent (8.8).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 0.6 million (219.2), earnings per share before and after dilution were SEK 0.05 (4.42).

Operating cash flow totalled SEK 421.6 million (547.6).

The Board proposes no dividend for 2024 (1.70) and adjusts the company's policy to no longer pay an annual dividend, as the focus on initially lower net debt and over time growth through acquisitions and other initiatives is deemed to create greater value for shareholders.

Significant events during the quarter

Fasadgruppen has acquired Clear Line, a specialised full-service contractor in façades and fire remediation in the UK.

Fasadgruppen held a Capital Markets Day in November and presented its strategy and priorities until 2028.

Events after the end of the period

Fasadgruppen has acquired Liab, which has operations in sheet metal, forging and assembly work as well as steel halls throughout Mälardalen.

Fasadgruppen intends to create a flatter organisation with more efficient governance.

Condensed CEO comment from Martin Jacobsson: "Weak development in Sweden, strong earnings contribution from Clear Line"

"The fourth quarter of 2024 was characterised by two extremes: weak earnings from Swedish operations, particularly in December, while at the same time our newly acquired subsidiary Clear Line, together with a couple of other subsidiaries in the Nordic region, performed strongly. Unfortunately, developments in Sweden dominate the overall picture and both the fourth quarter and the full year were not what we had planned for. For 2025, we are taking a new approach with a new, flatter organisation with more efficient governance. Linked to this, we will prioritise strengthening profitability of existing operations over new acquisitions. The aim of this is to reduce the net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio, which on a pro forma basis amounts to 3.3x, back below the target of 2.5x. With a restrained acquisition agenda and based on historical seasonal patterns of the Group's cash flow, combined with the financial profile of Clear Line, the conditions are good."

Report presentation

The interim report will be presented in a conference call and webcast today on 11 February 2025 at 8.15 a.m. CET.

For more information, please contact:

Adrian Westman, Head of Communications & Sustainability

Mail: adrian.westman@fasadgruppen.se

Tel. +46 (0) 73-509 04 00

About Fasadgruppen

Fasadgruppen Group AB (publ) acquires and develops entrepreneurial specialist companies that care for and create sustainable properties. The Group's subsidiaries possess expertise in all aspects of exterior work on properties, such as façades, windows, balconies and roofs. Common to most services is that they contribute to greater energy efficiency and a better living environment. Fasadgruppen is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: FG). For more information, visit www.fasadgruppen.se.

This information is information that Fasadgruppen is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-02-11 07:30 CET.