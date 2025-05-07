Fasadgruppen Group AB: Interim report 1 January-31 March 2025

First quarter highlights

Net sales amounted to SEK 1,173.2 million (1,045.2) corresponding to an increase of 12.2 percent. The organic change was -10.3 percent in local currencies.

EBITA increased to SEK 74.1 million (18.3) and the EBITA margin to 6.3 percent (1.7).

Adjusted EBITA1 increased to SEK 76.6 million (20.3) and the adjusted EBITA margin to 6.5 percent (1.9).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK -5.0 million (-9.9), earnings per share before and after dilution were SEK -0.10 (-0.20).

Operating cash flow totalled SEK -31.7 million (18.4).

The order backlog increased to SEK 4,039.8 million (3,083.2), corresponding to an increase of 31.0 percent. The organic change was +4.3 percent in local currencies.

Significant events during the quarter

Fasadgruppen has created a flatter organisation with more efficient management. The reorganisation has involved the removal of a management level between the Group Management and the subsidiaries.

Fasadgruppen has acquired LIAB Plåtbyggarna AB.

The Nomination Committee proposes that Mikael Karlsson be elected as the new Chair of the Board of Fasadgruppen at the Annual General Meeting.

Fasadgruppen introduces segment reporting.

Condensed CEO comment from Martin Jacobsson:

"Following a fourth quarter that brought significant challenges, in the early part of 2025 Fasadgruppen has taken several decisive steps. The restructuring of our organisation, including the removal of one level of management has already begun to bear fruit. Evidence of the improvements can be seen both in the form of lower underlying central costs and in a more focused and agile leadership out in the businesses. Order intake increased organically by 4 percent during the quarter, driven in particular by the market in Sweden and Finland. At the same time, sales fell organically by 10 percent compared with the corresponding period last year, mainly as a result of continued weak activity on the Swedish market. Clear Line in the UK continues to develop according to plan and delivered a stable result in what is normally the weakest quarter of the year. As previously announced, in 2025 we are prioritising profitability, cash flow and better leverage.

With the changes we have made and the structure we have now established, Fasadgruppen is well-equipped to take advantage of an improved market over time."

Report presentation

The interim report will be presented in a conference call and webcast today 7 may 2025 at 8.15 a.m. CET.

Link to webcast: https://fasadgruppen-group.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2025

Registration for participation by phone: https://events.inderes.com/fasadgruppen-group/q1-report-2025/dial-in

For more information, please contact:

Magnus Blomberg, IR & Group Controller

Mail: magnus.blomberg@fasadgruppen.se

Tel. +46 (0) 72 584 43 65

About Fasadgruppen

Fasadgruppen Group AB (publ) acquires and develops entrepreneurial specialist companies that care for and create sustainable properties. The Group's subsidiaries possess expertise in all aspects of exterior work on properties, such as façades, windows, balconies and roofs. Common to most services is that they contribute to greater energy efficiency and a better living environment. Fasadgruppen is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: FG). For more information, visit www.fasadgruppen.se.

This information is information that Fasadgruppen is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-05-07 07:30 CEST.