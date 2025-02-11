South American Operator Will Benefit From Improved Business Continuity, a Future-Proofed IT Environment and a Strong Foundation for Continued Growth

Netcracker Technology announced today that Telecentro Argentina has committed to a multi-year engagement that will give the operator a stable IT platform and support and maintenance services as it plans for additional capabilities and improvements to benefit its business and customers.

Telecentro Argentina, which delivers key services including broadband, telephony and video to B2C and B2B customers and controls an extensive fiber network, will continue to leverage Netcracker Digital OSS part of Netcracker Digital Platform to support future growth and the ability to deliver an improved overall experience across all lines of business.

"We have already taken a major step with Netcracker to improve our service quality, operational efficiency and customer experience," said Juan Luna, CTIO of Telecentro Argentina. "With our continued partnership, I am confident that we will be in the best position to leverage present and future technologies and functionalities that will help us as we grow our business, network capabilities and customer base."

"Netcracker is excited to continue our journey with Telecentro Argentina and deliver critical OSS and support services that will evolve with the operator and its business requirements," said Fabio Gatto, GM at Netcracker. "We are looking forward to achieving additional success with Telecentro and being part of such a forward-looking and dynamic collaboration."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

About Telecentro

Telecentro is a leading telecommunications operator based in Argentina. Founded in 1990, it is an Argentinian capital company. Our vision is to offer the most innovative telecommunications service, the best Internet access and entertainment content at the best price to the most people possible. Telecentro has a network that covers the Greater Buenos Aires area, with its own fiber infrastructure and reaching B2C and B2B customers with HFC and FTTH access technologies. For more information, please visit telecentro.com.ar.

