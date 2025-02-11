WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Carrier Global Corp. (CARR) initiated its adjusted earnings and sales guidance for the full-year 2025, in line with analysts' estimates.For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.95 to $3.05 per share on revenues between $22.5 billion and $23.0 billion, with organic sales growth in the Mid-single digits.On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.99 per share on revenues of $22.95 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX