Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2025) - MustGrow Biologics Corp. (TSXV: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF) (FSE: 0C0) (the "Company" or "MustGrow"), a leading provider of biological and regenerative agriculture solutions, is pleased to announce a five-year exclusive distribution agreement was signed on February 4, 2025 (the "Agreement") with Adjuvants Plus Inc. ("Adjuvants"), a Canadian regenerative agriculture company. Under the Agreement, MustGrow will distribute Adjuvants' product line across Canada through its recently acquired Canadian sales and distribution division, NexusBioAg. MustGrow also has a First Right of Refusal for distribution of Adjuvants' product line the U.S. market.

This is MustGrow's first additional product to be added to the existing NexusBioAg product line subsequent to closing the Company's purchase of NexusBioAg in December 2024. This agreement marks a significant milestone for MustGrow and Adjuvants as they work together to bring innovative, sustainable agricultural solutions to the forefront of North American farming. The partnership reinforces a shared vision for regenerative agriculture and a commitment to enhancing crop productivity while preserving soil health for future generations.

The partnership strengthens MustGrow's commitment to delivering innovative biological solutions to farmers while expanding its portfolio with Adjuvants' patented microbial technology featuring Clonostachys rosea, a beneficial fungus that provides plant health and protection benefits (as described more fully below). The agreement includes four key products, with a particular focus on EndoFine® and EndoGuard®, which offer a host of advantages for various crops in North America, including: corn, soybean, edible beans, pulses, canola, cereals (i.e., wheat, barley, oats, and rye), fruits and vegetables, and potatoes.

These products complement MustGrow's existing crop portfolio, sold in Canada under NexusBioAg, reinforcing the Company's position as a leader in biological agriculture. The patented Clonostachys rosea technology has been rigorously tested in NexusBioAg's BioAdvantage Trials Program ("BAT Program") on multiple crops across Canada over the past two years, demonstrating significant yield increases. With regulatory approvals already in place, MustGrow is poised to launch these products in the Canadian market for the 2025 crop year as well as start the BAT program in the U.S. on fruits & vegetables, targeting California.

Recent market data highlights the growing demand for sustainable agricultural solutions1, with major Canadian crops such as wheat, canola, soybeans, barley, and oats continuing to be at the forefront of production. According to Statistics Canada in 2024 wheat planting is expected to reach 27.0 million acres, while canola acreage is projected at 21.4 million acres and soybean acreage is forecasted at 5.6 million acres, all further emphasizing the potential impact of EndoFine® and EndoGuard® in supporting sustainable crop management.2

Similarly, in the U.S., corn remained the most harvested crop in 2023, covering 93 million acres, followed by soybeans at 82 million acres and wheat at 37 million acres. Barley and canola, though planted on a smaller scale, accounted for 3 million acres and 2 million acres, respectively.3 With these key crops playing a vital role in North American agriculture, MustGrow's expanded product line with Adjuvants will provide farmers with scientifically backed, biologically derived solutions to improve yields, enhance soil health, and promote sustainability.

The launch of EndoFine® and EndoGuard® will be accompanied by a robust marketing strategy, including an industry-wide marketing campaign targeting farmers and retailers across Canada. These initiatives will showcase the performance, benefits, and application of these cutting-edge biological solutions, further accelerating their adoption.

"Partnering with Adjuvants aligns perfectly with our vision of advancing sustainable agriculture and providing farmers with innovative biological solutions," said Corey Giasson, President & CEO of MustGrow. "Through NexusBioAg, our sales and distribution division, we look forward to bringing these solutions to the market and strengthening our relationships with growers across Canada and potentially into the U.S."

"Levering MustGrow's distribution platform allows us to bring the benefits of EndoFine® and EndoGuard® to more farmers across Canada," stated Bill Brown, President Adjuvants. "With a shared commitment to regenerative agriculture, we are confident that these biological solutions will provide long-term benefits to soil health and crop productivity."

MustGrow Biologics Corp. is a fully-integrated provider of innovative biological and regenerative agriculture solutions designed to support sustainable farming. The Company's proprietary and third-party product lines offer eco-friendly alternatives to restricted or banned synthetic chemicals and fertilizers. In North America, MustGrow offers a portfolio of third-party crop nutrition solutions, including micronutrients, nitrogen stabilizers, biostimulants, adjuvants and foliar products. These products are synergistically distributed alongside MustGrow's wholly-owned proprietary products and technologies that are derived from mustard and developed into organic biocontrol and biofertility products to help replace banned or restricted synthetic chemicals and fertilizers. Outside of North America, MustGrow is focused on collaborating with agriculture companies, such as Bayer AG in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, to commercialize MustGrow's wholly-owned proprietary products and technologies. The Company is dedicated to driving shareholder value through on the commercialization and expansion of its intellectual property portfolio of approximately 112 patents that are currently issued and pending, and the sales and distribution of its proprietary and third-party product lines through NexusBioAg. MustGrow is a public traded company (TSXV: MGRO) and has approximately 51.6 million common shares issued and outstanding and 59.2 million shares fully diluted. For further details, please visit www.mustgrow.ca.

MustGrow Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect the results, performance or achievements of MustGrow.

Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements MustGrow makes regarding: MustGrow distributing Adjuvants' product line across Canada through its recently acquired Canadian sales and distribution division, NexusBioAg; MustGrow being poised to launch the Adjuvants products in the Canadian market for the 2025 crop year as well as start the BAT program in the U.S. on fruits & vegetables, targeting California; MustGrow's expanded product line with Adjuvants providing farmers with scientifically backed, biologically derived solutions to improve yields, enhance soil health, and promote sustainability; the launch of EndoFine® and EndoGuard® being accompanied by a robust marketing strategy, including an industry-wide marketing campaign targeting farmers and retailers across Canada and those initiatives showcasing the performance, benefits, and application of these cutting-edge biological solutions, further accelerating their adoption; MustGrow bringing Adjuvants' solutions to market and strengthening its relationships with growers across Canada and potentially into the U.S.; and Adjuvants' biological solutions providing long-term benefits to soil health and crop productivity. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of MustGrow to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, MustGrow. Important factors that could cause MustGrow's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include: the receipt of final approval by the TSXV and those risks described in more detail in MustGrow's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other continuous disclosure documents filed by MustGrow with the applicable securities regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are referred to such documents for more detailed information about MustGrow, which is subject to the qualifications, assumptions and notes set forth therein.

Neither the TSXV, nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV), nor the OTC Markets has approved the contents of this release or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

