Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2025) - MustGrow Biologics Corp. (TSXV: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF) (FSE: 0C0) (the "Company" or "MustGrow") today announced that the board of directors of the Company authorized and approved the grant of a total of 1,660,315 deferred share units ("DSUs") and restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company, effective September 25, 2025. This grants of DSUs and RSUs are made pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan").

The DSUs will vest when the holder ceases to be a director, officer or employee of the Company or any of its affiliates, as applicable. On settlement, each DSU will entitle the holder to recive to receive one common share in the capital of the Company or a cash payment equivalent thereof at the discretion of the Company.

About MustGrow

MustGrow Biologics Corp. is a fully-integrated provider of innovative biological and regenerative agriculture solutions designed to support sustainable farming. The Company's proprietary and third-party product lines offer eco-friendly alternatives to restricted or banned synthetic chemicals and fertilizers. In North America, MustGrow offers a portfolio of third-party crop nutrition solutions, including micronutrients, nitrogen stabilizers, biostimulants, adjuvants and foliar products. These products are synergistically distributed alongside MustGrow's wholly-owned proprietary products and technologies that are derived from mustard and developed into organic biocontrol and biofertility products to help replace banned or restricted synthetic chemicals and fertilizers. Outside of North America, MustGrow is focused on collaborating with agriculture companies, such as Bayer AG in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, to commercialize MustGrow's wholly-owned proprietary products and technologies. The Company is dedicated to driving shareholder value through the commercialization and expansion of its intellectual property portfolio of approximately 109 patents that are currently issued and pending, and the sales and distribution of its proprietary and third-party product lines through NexusBioAg. MustGrow is a publicly traded company (TSXV: MGRO) and has approximately 58.9 million common shares issued and outstanding and 69.1 million shares fully diluted. For further details, please visit www.mustgrow.ca.

