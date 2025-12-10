Mustard-derived organic TerraSante TM focuses on crop yields, soil and soil microbiome health, and nutrient/water use efficiencies;

Large scale field trial showed 2 ton per acre yield increase with larger size potatoes and less culls equating to approximately US$5,000 increase in value per acre; and

Significant soil health benefit when applied in combination with the current grower standard program.

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2025) - MustGrow Biologics Corp. (TSXV: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF) (FSE: 0C0) (the "Company" or "MustGrow"), a leading provider of biological and regenerative agriculture solutions, is pleased to announce outstanding performance metrics on its organic TerraSanteTM biofertility product applied to potato farming acres in Washington State and Idaho, based on customer performance data.

In its use by a Washington State farming customer, TerraSanteTM demonstrated a consistent and substantial potato yield, size, and quality increase at a dose rate of 11 lbs/acre. This customer performance data was generated on a large-scale commercial potato field. With the increase in size, quality and yield, the farmer estimated an approximate US$5,000 increase in value per acre at a cost of only US$180 per acre for TerraSanteTM. Work done in fields in Idaho has also shown significant benefits to the soil and health of the potato crops when used within a currently established grower production program.

These large-scale field trial results are consistent with small plot results that MustGrow has completed in the U.S. with TerraSanteTM, as outlined in the following table:

Treatment TerraSanteTM Application Total Yield (lbs/ac) Total Yield (ton/ac) Increase vs. Untreated (lbs) Increase vs Untreated (ton) % Increase Untreated (Check) n/a 34,836 15.80 - - - TerraSanteTM 15 lbs/ac 44,468 20.16 9,632 4.37 t 27.6% TerraSanteTM 20 lbs/ac 43,838 19.88 9,002 4.08 t 25.8% TerraSanteTM 50 lbs/ac 48,497 22.00 13,661 6.20 t 39.2%

The following figures illustrate TerraSanteTM 'wet-able' powder being mixed into liquid format and applied through typical spray equipment.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7108/277510_b03538808441cb34_001full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7108/277510_b03538808441cb34_002full.jpg

MustGrow's mustard-derived TerraSanteTM organic biofertilizer is a soluble mixable form containing nutritious plant proteins and carbohydrates that feed the soil and soil microbes. TerraSanteTM is currently registered and approved for sale in California, Florida, Arizona, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington State, under Organic OMRI Listed certification and California's Organic Input Material (OIM) Program.

In 2024, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported 927,000 potato acres harvested for US$4.6 billion of value sold.(1)

TerraSanteTM for Soil and Ecological Health

MustGrow's biofertility program focuses on soil and soil microbiome health, nutrient and water use efficiencies, and plant yields. Soil is a farmer's most valuable asset, and MustGrow's mustard plant-based technologies are being applied with the intention to improve not only the health of the soil, but also the surrounding ecological environment.

TerraSanteTM, an organic biofertilizer in soluble mixable form, contains nutritious plant proteins and carbohydrates that feed the soil and soil microbes, potentially improving beneficial microbial activity and ensuring long-term sustainable soil health. These targeted micro-communities have been shown to work to improve nutrient availability, which can potentially increase plant vigor and yields, while reducing plant stress. TerraSanteTM has the potential to improve crop nutrient uptake and, hence, overall crop performance. There are no artificial additives or preservatives used during its manufacturing.

To learn more about TerraSanteTM, visit TerraSanteTM - MustGrow.

Notes :

1) Potatoes 2024 Summary 09/26/2025

About MustGrow

MustGrow Biologics Corp. is a fully integrated provider of innovative biological and regenerative agriculture solutions designed to support sustainable farming. The Company's proprietary and third-party product lines offer eco-friendly alternatives to restricted or banned synthetic chemicals and fertilizers. In North America, MustGrow offers a portfolio of third-party crop nutrition solutions, including micronutrients, nitrogen stabilizers, biostimulants, adjuvants and foliar products. These products are synergistically distributed alongside MustGrow's wholly-owned proprietary products and technologies that are derived from mustard and developed into organic biocontrol and biofertility products to help replace banned or restricted synthetic chemicals and fertilizers. Outside of North America, MustGrow is focused on collaborating with agriculture companies, such as Bayer AG in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, to commercialize MustGrow's wholly-owned proprietary products and technologies. The Company is dedicated to driving shareholder value through the commercialization and expansion of its intellectual property portfolio of approximately 110 patents that are currently issued and pending, and the sales and distribution of its proprietary and third-party product lines through NexusBioAg. MustGrow is a publicly traded company (TSXV-MGRO) and has approximately 58.9 million common shares issued and outstanding and 69.1 million shares fully diluted. For further details, please visit www.mustgrow.ca.

MustGrow's Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect the results, performance or achievements of MustGrow.

Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements in this news release, including statements about: the impact and significance of customer performance data and field testing, the increase in value of yields and the costs of such increase in value, if any, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of MustGrow to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, MustGrow. Important factors that could cause MustGrow's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include: those risks described in more detail in MustGrow's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other continuous disclosure documents filed by MustGrow with the applicable securities regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are referred to such documents for more detailed information about MustGrow, which is subject to the qualifications, assumptions and notes set forth therein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor the OTC Markets has approved the contents of this release or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

© 2025 MustGrow Biologics Corp. All rights reserved.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277510

SOURCE: MustGrow Biologics Corp.