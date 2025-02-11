CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.10 A.M. ET).In the GreenLipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LIPO) is up over 62% at $4.96. Vast Renewables Limited (VSTE) is up over 50% at $1.03. SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) is up over 33% at $5.83. Third Harmonic Bio, Inc. (THRD) is up over 20% at $5.59. Lifeward Ltd. (LFWD) is up over 15% at $2.16. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) is up over 14% at $62.60. Satellogic Inc. (SATL) is up over 13% at $5.12. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) is up over 12% at $39.88. Interactive Strength Inc. (TRNR) is up over 11% at $1.72. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (LIXT) is up over 8% at $2.49.In the RedFluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) is down over 37% at $8.15. Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) is down over 27% at $8.10. PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) is down over 21% at $4.15. NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP) is down over 17% at $2.12. Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) is down over 16% at $9.31. Hour Loop, Inc. (HOUR) is down over 12% at $2.00. Cloudastructure Inc. (CSAI) is down over 8% at $11.33. European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ) is down over 6% at $6.43. Old Market Capital Corporation (OMCC) is down over 6% at $5.80. Birks Group Inc. (BGI) is down over 6% at $1.22.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX