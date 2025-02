nCino, Inc.: nCino Acquires Sandbox Banking to Help Financial Institutions Achieve Better Data Alignment and System Interoperability

Market-leading data integration technology enables nCino to accelerate project timelines and offer increased connectivity and data sources across onboarding, loan origination, account opening and more

WILMINGTON, N.C., Feb. 11, 2025(NASDAQ: NCNO), the leading provider of intelligent, best-in-class banking solutions, today announced the acquisition of Sandbox Banking, a digital transformation leader serving the financial services industry. This acquisition strengthens nCino's ability to enhance data connectivity and streamline operations for banks and credit unions through an industry-leading Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) solution for a more intelligent and harmonious technology platform.

Financial institutions frequently build new connections to support emerging products, user workflows, or external systems, but digital transformation is often slowed by time-consuming and costly integration challenges. By leveraging Sandbox Banking's technology, nCino will offer an integration hub to help financial institutions simplify these projects, eliminate redundancies, and seamlessly align data across core and ancillary banking systems, thereby driving key process improvements and accelerating the speed at which projects are implemented and live. This innovative approach enables financial institutions to rapidly deliver omnichannel experiences for their customers and provides secure, efficient, and cost-effective system interoperability without technical bottlenecks.

"We've closely partnered with Sandbox Banking for years through many integration projects, so we've seen first-hand how this technology layer improves transparency, reduces integration friction, accelerates project timelines, and creates a hub for better data connectivity," said Chris Gufford, Chief Product Officer at nCino. "Banks and credit unions face critical demands for operational efficiency and regulatory compliance. This acquisition gives nCino a better ability to empower these institutions with a flexible, reliable data environment for greater agility to quickly integrate third party systems, AI and new technologies without disruptions."

"Today's financial institutions are navigating complex challenges, from managing siloed data systems to launching tech-enabled products quickly. Our combined resources offer banks and credit unions practical tools to turn these challenges into opportunities for growth and customer delight," added Ravi Balasubramanian, CEO & Co-founder, Sandbox Banking. "By reducing manual workflows and providing a seamless path to digital transformation, nCino and Sandbox Banking are making it simpler for financial institutions to remain agile, scalable, and competitive in the modern market. We're excited to become a part of nCino and double down on that impact."



"Thanks to the integration between nCino and Sandbox Banking, we've achieved a new level of operational efficiency," said Brian Mulcahey, Chief Information Officer, EVP at Sunflower Bank. "The connectivity between these systems streamlines key processes, reduces the burden on our loan operations team, and minimizes potential errors caused by manual data entry. This empowers us to focus on what matters the most - creating exceptional financial experiences for our customers."

Key benefits that financial institutions can expect because of the acquisition include:



Accelerated Deployment : Customizable prebuilt integrations and advanced connectivity capabilities reduce project implementation timelines for faster deployments.

: Customizable prebuilt integrations and advanced connectivity capabilities reduce project implementation timelines for faster deployments. Pre-built Adapters and Workflows : A library of prebuilt connectors for core banking platforms and 50+ industry-leading solutions in lending, deposits, CCaaS, CRM, document management, KYC/AML, underwriting, mobile banking, and analytics.

: A library of prebuilt connectors for core banking platforms and 50+ industry-leading solutions in lending, deposits, CCaaS, CRM, document management, KYC/AML, underwriting, mobile banking, and analytics. AI services : Integration logic generation powered by banking system documentation, existing integrations, cutting-edge LLMs, and retrieval augmented generation (RAG) that saves significant integration and API development time.

: Integration logic generation powered by banking system documentation, existing integrations, cutting-edge LLMs, and retrieval augmented generation (RAG) that saves significant integration and API development time. Streamlined Operations : Automated integrations and the elimination of manual data entry to reduce errors and tech debt.

: Automated integrations and the elimination of manual data entry to reduce errors and tech debt. Single Source of Truth : Connected data from all systems into one accurate and auditable platform, supporting transparency and regulatory requirements.

: Connected data from all systems into one accurate and auditable platform, supporting transparency and regulatory requirements. Time and Cost Efficiency: Faster time-to-market for new services and lower IT operational costs.

The purchase price for Sandbox Banking was Fifty-Two Million Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ($52,500,000) in cash, subject to customary adjustments, with an additional earn-out opportunity of up to Ten Million Dollars ($10,000,000) based on the achievement of certain financial and product development metrics.



About nCino

About Sandbox Banking

Sandbox Banking is a digital transformation leader, empowering banks and credit unions with Glyue®, a cutting-edge Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) created exclusively for financial institutions. Glyue® seamlessly connects 14+ of the most popular core banking platforms with over 50 industry-leading solutions in lending, deposits, CCaaS, CRM, document management, KYC/AML, underwriting, mobile banking, and analytics. Trusted by over 100 North American financial institutions ranging from $500M to $200B+ in assets, Sandbox Banking helps unlock new revenue streams through powerful, flexible integrations.



