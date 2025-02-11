BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has announced that Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are fully independent from Russia's and Belarus's electricity systems and have successfully integrated into the EU internal energy market by joining the European continental network via Poland.This allows the Baltic States to operate their own energy systems under common and transparent European rules. The synchronization of the Baltics not only contributes to the security of supply of the entire Union, it will also support the integration of renewable energy in the system, ultimately allowing consumers to benefit from lower energy costs, the Commission said.The synchronization of the Baltics into the EU's electricity grid is a flagship project which has been supported by the Commission with unprecedented political, technical and financial backing over the past 15 years.The Baltic States were the last three EU Member States whose electricity networks were still operating fully within the Russian and Belarusian system where the electricity frequency was centrally controlled by Russia, leaving them vulnerable to Russia's weaponization of energy. Synchronizing their electricity networks with those of EU Member States and several neighboring countries enables the Baltic States to move away from energy dependence on Russia. Instead, they gain full control of their own electricity networks and strengthen the energy security of the Eastern Baltic Sea region and the EU as a whole.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX