KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) announced that Health Canada has granted approval for KEYTRUDA, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, as a treatment for adult patients with resectable Stage II, IIIA, or IIIB non-small cell lung carcinoma in combination with platinum-containing chemotherapy as neoadjuvant treatment, and then continued as monotherapy as adjuvant treatment after surgery. The approval is based on results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-671 trial.'Today, we've made a significant step forward with the approval of the first anti-PD-1 therapy in Canada for the perioperative treatment of resectable non-small cell lung cancer,' said André Galarneau, Executive Director & Vice President, Oncology Business Unit at Merck Canada.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX