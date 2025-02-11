Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2025) - Argo Living Soils Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTC Pink: ARLSF) (FSE: 94Y0) ("Argo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's CEO and President, Robert Intile, will be meeting with representatives of PT Aplikasi Grafena Industri and Consulting (AGIC). The meetings are scheduled for the week of February 15th to 22nd at several locations in Indonesia including the Advanced Materials & Nanotech Research Centre.

The purpose of meetings with AGIC will be to complete due diligence and discuss joint venture opportunities utilizing plant-based graphene. ARGO expects to work toward a definitive agreement (subject to exchange approval) with AGIC. The discussions will include existing field trials and the development of Argo's plans to commercialize graphene-based nano-technology fertilizer along with other industrial applications for graphene. Please refer to the news release dated January 7, 2025, for more information.

Further to the meetings, Argo's CEO anticipates visiting ongoing Graphene Fertilizer field trials on rice paddy demo plots in Sukabumi and another Graphene field trial demo of palm trees used for oil production on Bangka Island.

Mr. Robert Intile stated, "AGIC management has created a low-cost manufacturing technology which produces high quality organic graphene. The current method is not yet cost-effective for mass production, which has limited its adoption. We envision a bright future with AGIC as our partner. Their Quantum-Graphene Fertilizer products (Graphene-based nano-fertilizer) are our priority for the agricultural industry. We have a vision of creating a truly sustainable fertilizer product, which would be completely chemical-free and would address the growing global need for a long-term alternative to chemical-laden fertilizers. AGIC's technology also provides potential opportunities for industrial applications, such as semiconductors, cement, asphalt, water filtration and collection, solar panels, paints, which we are excited to explore."

The Company also announces that it has engaged King Tide Media LLC ("King Tide") (806E Windward Way #816 Lake Worth, Florida Phone 843-368-7691 email; james@kingtide.net) to provide marketing services in an effort to increase public awareness of the Company and its products and securities. The agreement is for a three-month period commencing on February 11, 2025, with either party having the right to terminate upon thirty-day notice and renewable by mutual agreement of both parties. The Company has budgeted up to US$80,000 per month for the marketing services of King Tide, including digital marketing and content creation. The Company and King Tide maintain an arm's length relationship, and no securities will be issued as compensation for marketing services.

About Argo Living Soils Corp.

The Company specializes in producing and developing organic fertilizer products. The Company's vision and overall business plan are to create an established brand of organic and/or environmentally friendly products. The Company was founded in 2018.

We Seek Safe Harbor.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the use of proceeds, the Company developing its technology for use in the nano-fertilizer market, and the Company creating a brand of organic and/or environmentally friendly products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "plans", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/240294

SOURCE: Argo Living Soils Corp.