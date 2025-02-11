Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) and Deciphex, a leader in AI-powered digital pathology, today announced the next phase of a strategic collaboration to focus on advancing cutting-edge image management solutions, while continuing to develop novel artificial intelligence (AI) tools for toxicologic pathology. Together, Deciphex and Charles River will deliver a fully integrated image management, distribution, and archiving workflow designed to maximize efficiency, precision, and scalability in pathology workflows.

"Patholytix has transformed how we manage and analyze pathology data, enabling unprecedented efficiency and collaboration across our global teams," said Professor Julie Frearson, PhD, Corporate Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer, Charles River. "This next phase of our partnership with Deciphex marks a significant milestone in advancing digital workflows for non-clinical safety assessments."

Transforming Image Management for Pathology

This integrated solution, powered by the Patholytix platform, will provide histology laboratories and pathologists throughout the Charles River network with unparalleled capabilities to manage, share, and archive toxicologic pathology data. The system will streamline digital workflows, reduce turnaround times, and enable seamless collaboration across global teams.

"The exclusive integration of Patholytix into Charles River's operations represents a transformative step in our mission to revolutionize digital pathology," said Donal O'Shea, Chief Executive Officer, Deciphex. "This partnership exemplifies our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that enhance efficiency, drive collaboration, and ultimately accelerate safer drug discovery."

Advancing AI Applications in Toxicologic Pathology

Building upon the successful 2024 launch of Foresight, the partnership will continue to enhance Deciphex's AI-powered solutions for toxicologic pathology. These advancements will broaden tissue and lesion coverage and leverage foundational models to extend AI applications to new areas, including screening tools for acute toxicity and carcinogenicity studies. The collaboration aims to accelerate drug development and bring safer therapies to patients faster.

Efficiency Gains for Pathology Workflows

The integrated image management system, combined with AI advancements, is expected to deliver significant efficiencies, reducing the time required for non-clinical toxicology studies and enabling pathologists to focus on high-value diagnostic tasks. By combining Deciphex's unique digital pathology solutions with Charles River's robust toxicologic pathology network, clients of both organizations will have access to the technology-driven capabilities to accelerate primary evaluation and peer review in toxicologic pathology assessment, enhancing decision-making in drug discovery and safety assessment.

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies, and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development, and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.

About Deciphex

Deciphex is a pioneering company at the forefront of the digital transformation of pathology. By networking with global pathologists and leveraging AI-driven solutions, Deciphex accelerates certainty in pathology reporting, ultimately enhancing patient care and advancing drug development. With a diverse and experienced team and cutting-edge platforms like Diagnexia and Patholytix, Deciphex is set to redefine the future of pathology. For more information, visit www.deciphex.com.

