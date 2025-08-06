

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $52.32 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $94.08 million, or $1.74 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $153.99 million or $3.12 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.6% to $1.032 billion from $1.026 billion last year.



Charles River Laboratories International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $52.32 Mln. vs. $94.08 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.06 vs. $1.74 last year. -Revenue: $1.032 Bln vs. $1.026 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.90 - $10.30



