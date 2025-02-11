WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - California-based Tri-Union Seafoods is recalling its canned tuna products sold under various brands, as it may have a manufacturing defect with potential leakage over time and can be contaminated with clostridium botulinum.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that the recall was initiated after the supplier reported a defect in the 'easy open' pull-tab lids on some products. The defect could weaken the seal, leading to leaks or, in worse cases, contamination with clostridium botulinum, a dangerous foodborne toxin.However, no illnesses have been reported so far, and the recall is being done for safety.The recall involves selected lots of canned tuna products sold under Genova, Van Camp's, H-E-B, and Trader Joe's brands.The affected products were sold in various retail stores across multiple states. H-E-B labeled products were distributed in Texas, while Trader Joe's labeled products were available in states including Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, and several others.Genova 7 oz. cans were sold at Costco in Florida and Georgia, while the 5 oz. cans were available at Harris Teeter, Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, and independent retailers in several states, including Alabama, Arizona, California, and Texas.Van Camp's labeled products were sold at Walmart and independent retailers in Pennsylvania, Florida, and New Jersey.The recalled Genova canned tuna products include specific lots of Solid White Tuna in Olive Oil (5.0 oz) and Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil (5.0 oz). The affected Solid White Tuna cans have a UPC of 4800000215.The recall also includes Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil (5.0 oz) with UPC of 4800013265, and Best if Used By dates of 1/13/2028 and 1/17/2028; Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil (5.0 oz, 4-pack) with UPC of 4800073265; Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 7.0 oz 6 Pack with UPC of 4800063267; as well as Yellowfin Tuna in Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Sea Salt in 5.0 oz with UPC 4800013275, among others.Consumers are asked not to use the product, even if it looks and smells fine. They are required to return it to the store for a full refund, dispose of it, or contact Tri-Union Seafoods for a retrieval kit and a coupon for a replacement.The FDA noted that anyone feeling unwell should get medical help immediately.In recent recalls, Green Bay, Wisconsin -based Snapchill LLC recalled all canned coffee products in June last year citing the potential for contamination with Clostridium botulinum.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX