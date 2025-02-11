WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $7.82 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $41.43 million, or $0.89 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 21.6% to $234.337 million from $298.893 million last year.IPG Photonics Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $7.82 Mln. vs. $41.43 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.18 vs. $0.89 last year. -Revenue: $234.337 Mln vs. $298.893 Mln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.05 to $0.35 Next quarter revenue guidance: $210 to $240 MlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX