Sono Group N.V. Announces Ticker Symbol Change to SEVCF

Miami, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miami, FL., February 11, 2025 - The solar technology company Sono Group N.V. (OTCQB: SEVCF) (hereafter referred to as "Sono Group" or the "Company", parent company to Sono Motors GmbH or "Sono Motors"), today announced that its US ticker symbol has changed from "SEVCD" back to "SEVCF", effective February 11, 2025. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) confirmed this change on February 10, 2025.

The symbol change follows the successful implementation of the Company's previously announced reverse share split, which became effective on January 6, 2025. In accordance with FINRA guidelines, a temporary "D" was appended to the Company's ticker symbol for 20 business days following the split, signifying the corporate action. With the conclusion of this period, the Company's ordinary shares will resume to be quoted on OTCQB under the symbol "SEVCF".

For further details, investors are encouraged to visit Sono Group's Investor Relations website at ir.sonomotors.com.

ABOUT SONO GROUP N.V.

Sono Group N.V. (OTCQB: SEVCF) and its wholly owned subsidiary Sono Motors GmbH are on a pioneering mission to accelerate the revolution of mobility by making every commercial vehicle solar. Our disruptive solar technology has been developed to enable seamless integration into all types of commercial vehicles to reduce the impact of CO2 emissions and pave the way for climate-friendly mobility. For more information about Sono Group N.V., Sono Motors, and their solar solutions, visit sonogroupnv.com and sonomotors.com.

