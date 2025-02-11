Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2025) - District Copper Corp. (TSXV: DCOP) ("District Copper", "District", or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on corporate activities. After adding to the property holdings on its flagship Copper Keg project, an active field season is planned for the summer of 2025.

The Copper Keg property covers approximately 6,628 ha in 23 mining claims and is considered to be highly prospective for the discovery of porphyry-style copper mineralization. The property is located at the north end of the Guichon Creek batholith which hosts Teck's Highland Valley Copper operations.

Planned field work for 2025 includes:

Expansion of the previously completed airborne magnetometer/radiometric survey to cover the recently acquired claim blocks

The addition of 4 lines of Induced Polarization, adding to the coverage from 2021

3D inversion of all of the IP and airborne data

Detailed mapping focussing on structure, alteration and mineralization.

Jevin Werbes, President and CEO of District Copper, commented, "With commodity prices rapidly increasing and demand levels following suit, we are very excited to be getting back to work on the Copper Keg property and applying systematic exploration to further understand the porphyry system for a future drill program."

About the Copper Keg property

Historical exploration spans from the late 1800's to 2012. The early stage exploration is reported to consist of mining high grade copper veins.

The property exhibits the geochemical/alteration/lithologic features typical of the argillic altered portion of a porphyry copper system at/along the potassic/propylitic contact. The property is characterized by a large, pyrite bearing, argillic zone exposed along the surface trace of the Barnes Creek fault, a major NNW trending that crosses the Guichon Creek Batholith. The high-grade copper veins noted above, reflect supergene enrichment of distal base metal veins typically associated with a porphyry copper system.

The project is underlain by an intrusive phase of the Guichon Creek batholith which intrudes the surrounding Nicola Group rocks.

Petrographic work and K/Al: Na/Al ratios indicate an alteration package ranging from argillic-phyllic- potassic (all alteration phases associated with porphyry copper systems) supported by alteration minerals indicative of the inner actinolite subzone of a porphyry system as well as secondary biotite (Potassic alteration) and sericite (phyllic alteration), quartz veinlets with pyrite and chalcopyrite.

A large pyritic zone exhibits spatial association with the argillic altered zone and could be representative of what is commonly referred to in porphyry copper terms as the "pyrite shell". Chalcopyrite, bornite and malachite (secondary copper carbonate) have been observed in outcrop and support the presence of a porphyry system.

Two highly altered gossans have been identified along the interpreted trace of the Barnes Creek fault, a major structure within the Guichon Creek batholith. The first area (800m long by 200m wide); the second area is 600 m south and smaller in extent. These gossans exhibit erratic copper concentrations, weak copper-silver soil anomalies and copper mineralogy typical of a leach cap.

Since the Company acquired the property in 2021, it has completed mapping and prospecting, soil sampling, and ground and airborne geophysical programs. Results from this work are consistent with the presence of a leach cap to a porphyry system.

Soil sampling in 2024 encountered highly anomalous values located on the newly acquired northern claims. Of the 520 samples, 8 returned values >100 ppm Cu (102.0, 122.2, 126.7, 132.2, 134.8, 136.9, 269.1 and 1517.4). This area is underlain by the Guichon Batholith, which hosts known copper porphyry deposits in this region, in contact with Nicola volcanics.

Qualified Person

Chris M. Healey, P.Geo., Chief Geologist, and a Director of District Copper Corp., is the qualified person under NI 43-101 guidelines who is responsible for the technical content of this release and approves its release.

About District Copper

District Copper is a Canadian company engaged in the exploration for porphyry copper deposits in south-central British Columbia.

______________________________

Jevin Werbes, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. This news release is not for distribution in the United States or over United States newswires.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statement

Certain information contained in this news release, including information as to our strategy, projects, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements". Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such statements. All statements, other than historical fact, included herein, including, without limitations statements regarding future production, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, District Copper has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the geological advice that District Copper has received is reliable and is based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards and the reliability of historical reports. While District Copper considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause District Copper's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: the dimensions and shape of the mineralized areas may not be as estimated; the targets outlined by the MVI study may not be associated with felsic intrusives porphyry style alteration or mineralization; the proposed surface program may eliminate these areas as potential targets for future exploration; the NNW trending structures may not contain indications of magnetite destruction typical of hydrothermal alteration; uncertainties relating to interpretation of the outcrop sampling results; the geology, continuity, and concentration of the mineralization; the financial markets and the overall economy may deteriorate; the need to obtain additional financing and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; and uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing District Copper is disclosed in District Copper's continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and District Copper disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/240390

SOURCE: District Copper Corp