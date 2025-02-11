CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Atlassian Corp. (TEAM) Tuesday announced a long-term title partnership with Williams Racing to form Atlassian Williams Racing to usher in Formula 1 team.Atlassian is a provider of team collaboration and productivity software, while Williams is a successful team in F1 for the last 48 years.As per the agreement, Atlassian will become the Official Title Partner, Official Technology Partner and Official Collaboration Software partner.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX