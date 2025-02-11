In debut Formula 1® partnership, 1Password named exclusive Cybersecurity Partner of Oracle Red Bull Racing, choosing the Team for 2025 and beyond

Oracle Red Bull Racing becomes a 1Password Extended Access Management customer, ensuring every sign-in to every app from every device is trusted and secure

Oracle Red Bull Racing and 1Password, a leader in identity security, are pleased to announce a multi-year global partnership. 1Password will become Oracle Red Bull Racing's exclusive Cybersecurity Partner, choosing the Team as they enter their first Formula 1® partnership. Through this partnership, Oracle Red Bull Racing will implement 1Password Extended Access Management to strengthen its security posture and safeguard critical information across devices, applications, and locations.

Oracle Red Bull Racing and 1Password share a commitment to innovation. As the Team pushes the boundaries of technology and design efficiency, 1Password is redefining secure access management. This partnership highlights the critical role of cybersecurity in Formula 1®. 1Password's branding will be prominently displayed on key Team assets, including the halo, steering wheel, and chassis of the Oracle Red Bull Racing car, driver and crew suits, team kit, and garage screens. In a Team first, 1Password branding will be shown on the steering wheel screen of both Max and Liam's RB21 challengers, showcasing both parties' commitment to innovation and protection.

Strengthening Security Posture to Excel in High-Stakes Environments

1Password Extended Access Management ensures trusted access across the entire organization, safeguarding the critical information that fuels Formula 1®, championship-winning strategies, all without sacrificing productivity. Oracle Red Bull Racing will use 1Password Extended Access Management to:

Secure access to applications: Gain visibility and a centralized view into apps, even unsanctioned ones. With universal sign-on, authorized team members can securely access managed and unmanaged apps.

Gain visibility and a centralized view into apps, even unsanctioned ones. With universal sign-on, authorized team members can securely access managed and unmanaged apps. Safeguard proprietary innovation: Secure proprietary data ensuring only authorized individuals have access from secure devices.

Secure proprietary data ensuring only authorized individuals have access from secure devices. Drive efficiency and productivity: Provide the globally distributed workforce of engineers, mechanics, marketers and drivers with secure access to critical tools and systems across a hybrid environment, enabling secure access from anywhere without disrupting workflows.

Provide the globally distributed workforce of engineers, mechanics, marketers and drivers with secure access to critical tools and systems across a hybrid environment, enabling secure access from anywhere without disrupting workflows. Protect team members worldwide: Verify only healthy, authorized devices can access critical information when traveling to 24 races globally.

Verify only healthy, authorized devices can access critical information when traveling to 24 races globally. Ensure secure engineering workflows: Automate secrets management, detect unencrypted SSH keys, and seamlessly integrate into existing development workflows to keep software development secure.

Championing the Future of Motorsport

1Password is also partnering with the Red Bull Racing Pepe Jeans Academy Programme in support of F1® Academy, championing the next generation of female racing talent. This series provides mentorship, tools, and coaching to develop future drivers, engineers, and industry leaders. As part of this commitment, 1Password proudly supports 18-year-old driver Alisha Palmowski, who inspires a growing female fanbase and encourages the next generation to pursue their dreams.

Christian Horner, CEO and Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing, said: "Everyone at Oracle Red Bull Racing is excited to welcome 1Password to the Red Bull family as our exclusive Cybersecurity Partner. As the start of the 2025 Formula 1® season approaches, it is critical that our entire organization has secure, trusted access to critical information so we can continue to make confident, data-driven decisions trackside and back at the factory in Milton Keynes. 1Password investing and partnering in the Red Bull Racing Pepe Jeans Academy Programme shows further proof of the spirit and depth of our collaboration. We look forward to pushing the limits and innovating with 1Password, including debuting a team-first steering wheel branding display that will feature when Max and Liam first hit the track."

David Faugno, Co-Chief Executive Officer of 1Password, said: "Partnering with a world champion like Oracle Red Bull Racing is an incredible opportunity. As a dominant force in Formula 1®, their success relies on engineering excellence, innovation, and seamless, secure access to critical information anywhere. At 1Password, we believe security should empower productivity and integrate effortlessly into the way people work. That's why we protect every sign-in, every point of access, and every piece of critical information-so the team can stay focused on what they do best: winning."

To learn more about how 1Password is driving security innovation with Oracle Red Bull Racing, visit the 1Password blog.

About 1Password

Trusted by over 150,000 businesses and millions of consumers, 1Password offers identity security and access management solutions built for the way people work and live today. 1Password is on a mission to eliminate the conflict between security and productivity while securing every sign-in for every app on every device. As the provider of the most-used enterprise password manager, 1Password continues to innovate on its strong foundation to offer security solutions relied upon by companies of all sizes, including Associated Press, Aldo Group, Intercom, Mediacom Communications, Octopus Energy, Slack, and Wish.

About Oracle Red Bull Racing

Since its inception, Oracle Red Bull Racing has been a major force in the FIA Formula 1® World Championship, the globe's premier motorsport category. Founded in 2005 to expand parent company Red Bull's presence in professional motor racing and to disrupt the status quo within the sport through a bold mix of passion, playfulness, ambition and achievement, Oracle Red Bull Racing has grown to become one of F1's most successful teams. With multiple Constructors' and Drivers' world titles and more than 100 race wins to its credit, Oracle Red Bull Racing continues its pursuit of ultimate performance as a race team, as a home of champions and as an innovator operating at the cutting edge of technology.

