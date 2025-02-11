Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration - Fourth Interim Dividend

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 11

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

FOURTH INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Board of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc has today declared its fourth interim dividend for the year ended 31 December 2024 of 3.0p per ordinary share. The fourth interim dividend will be paid on 2 April 2025 to those shareholders registered at the close of business on 7 March 2025. This makes a total payment for the year of 11.25p per share (2023: 9.60p per share) an increase of 17.2%.

The shares will go ex-dividend on 6 March 2025.

11 February 2025

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323