Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
US-Biotech-Firma sorgt für Furore - steckt hier die Zukunft der Krebsheilung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DH8H | ISIN: GB00BMV92D64 | Ticker-Symbol: 1N00
Frankfurt
11.02.25
15:29 Uhr
3,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
11.02.2025 16:00 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration - Fourth Interim Dividend

Finanznachrichten News

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration - Fourth Interim Dividend

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 11

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

FOURTH INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Board of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc has today declared its fourth interim dividend for the year ended 31 December 2024 of 3.0p per ordinary share. The fourth interim dividend will be paid on 2 April 2025 to those shareholders registered at the close of business on 7 March 2025. This makes a total payment for the year of 11.25p per share (2023: 9.60p per share) an increase of 17.2%.

The shares will go ex-dividend on 6 March 2025.

11 February 2025

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.