Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Fourth Interim Dividend

February 10

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

FOURTH INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Board of the Company has today declared its fourth interim dividend for the year ended 31 December 2025 of 3.75p per ordinary share (2024: 3.00p per ordinary share).

As described in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2024, this dividend includes a 0.75p per ordinary share enhancement reflecting the Board's decision to distribute an element of the returns earned from share buybacks within the Company's portfolio.

The fourth interim dividend will be paid on 2 April 2026 to those shareholders registered at the close of business on 6 March 2026. This makes a total payment for the year of 15.00p per share (2024: 11.25p per share) an increase of 33.3%.

The ordinary shares will trade ex-dividend from 5 March 2026.

10 February 2026

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323