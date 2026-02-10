Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.02.2026
Breaking News: Pacifica meldet neue hochgradige Entdeckung und genau deshalb kann der Markt das nicht ignorieren
WKN: A3DH8H | ISIN: GB00BMV92D64 | Ticker-Symbol: 1N00
Frankfurt
10.02.26 | 15:25
4,480 Euro
+0,90 % +0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
10.02.2026 15:48 Uhr
133 Leser
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Fourth Interim Dividend

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Fourth Interim Dividend

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 10

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

FOURTH INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Board of the Company has today declared its fourth interim dividend for the year ended 31 December 2025 of 3.75p per ordinary share (2024: 3.00p per ordinary share).

As described in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2024, this dividend includes a 0.75p per ordinary share enhancement reflecting the Board's decision to distribute an element of the returns earned from share buybacks within the Company's portfolio.

The fourth interim dividend will be paid on 2 April 2026 to those shareholders registered at the close of business on 6 March 2026. This makes a total payment for the year of 15.00p per share (2024: 11.25p per share) an increase of 33.3%.

The ordinary shares will trade ex-dividend from 5 March 2026.

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 008 4913

10 February 2026

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


