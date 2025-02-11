Trane Technologies: Thermo King Launches TracKing Smart Trailer Telematics

Enhanced telematics platform offers real-time insights to help improve fleet uptime, operational efficiency and regulatory compliance

Thermo King, a leader in sustainable transport temperature control solutions and a strategic brand of global climate innovator Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), announced today the expansion of its telematics offering with the launch of TracKing® Smart Trailer telematics, delivering comprehensive visibility into trailer health and cargo operations. This new platform complements the business's existing TracKing® Pro telematics, providing fleet operators with a robust platform for managing the complete trailer, cargo and reefer.

Fleet managers today face a variety of challenges, from regulatory pressures to rising fuel costs. The TracKing Smart Trailer telematics system directly addresses these issues by offering actionable insights that can boost operational efficiency and help fleets remain compliant with modern regulations. With TracKing Smart Trailer telematics, fleet managers and drivers gain real-time, 360-degree visibility of critical trailer components like tire pressure, brake health, door position, lights and axle weight, which can enable smarter decision-making, reduce road risks and increase uptime through proactive maintenance.

"As cargo management gets more and more complex, the need for reliable, real-time data becomes critical," said Adam Wittwer, president, Thermo King Americas. "The TracKing Smart Trailer telematics system empowers fleet operators to make smarter, faster decisions that help minimize costs, all while reducing environmental impact. This comprehensive solution can enable fleets to operate more efficiently, keep trailers on the road longer, and help their businesses to remain competitive in today's market."

"Our customers are continually looking for ways to streamline operations and reduce costs," said Paul Kroes, trailer innovation leader at Thermo King. "The TracKing Smart Trailer telematics solution was developed in response to this demand, allowing fleet managers to monitor and maintain every aspect of their trailer's performance, helping prevent costly repairs and avoidable downtime."

The platform is designed to support Thermo King's broader sustainability goals, aligning with Trane Technologies' 2030 Sustainability Commitment to reduce customer carbon footprints by one gigaton by 2030. The platform also helps Thermo King customers reduce fuel use and cut back on emissions by minimizing idling time and supporting proactive maintenance.

The TracKing Smart Trailer telematics system leverages cutting-edge sensors, integrated video cameras and advanced analytics to provide fleet operators with deep insights into trailer performance. Key features include:

Operational efficiency : A dashboard delivers remote monitoring, diagnostics and real-time alerts of all relevant trailer components, while advanced GPS tracking provides route history and live trip monitoring. The system includes multiple wireless sensors for accurate cargo temperature monitoring with an accuracy of +/- 0.9°F, and a cargo camera provides visibility inside the trailer to capture open- and closed-door events. Dynamic tire inflation keeps tires optimally inflated, reducing drag and emissions while extending tire life.

Enhanced monitoring features : A full suite of features, including anti-lock brake system (ABS) health monitor, trailer backing camera and door position sensors, support safer trailer operations and help to reduce accident risks. The system also provides video recording and playback from both the rear camera and interior cargo camera.

Increased uptime : A full fleet health dashboard allows for predictive maintenance of key components, including tire pressure, brake health and temperature monitoring. These datapoints can reduce unplanned stops by allowing operators to address maintenance needs before they become costly issues.

Regulatory compliance: TracKing Smart Trailer telematics can help fleets remain compliant with regulatory requirements by providing lights-out detection, brake monitoring and weight monitoring to avoid fines and prevent violations that could impact fleet safety scores.

When combined with Thermo King's existing refrigeration telematics platform, TracKing Pro telematics, the TracKing Smart Trailer telematics solution offers a bumper-to-reefer view of both the trailer and its cargo. This integration enables complete operational control, from monitoring cargo temperature to tracking the condition of key trailer components, for seamless and efficient fleet management.

"We saw the value of Smart Trailer telematics immediately," said Michael Job, director of safety, fleet maintenance and facilities for JBS Carriers. "Our first trailer we installed it on, the air pressure sensor detected low tire pressure that our driver hadn't been aware of.

This allowed us to safely bring the trailer back to the shop, repair it and get it back on the road quickly. Without Smart Trailer telematics, the tire could have blown out, requiring a costly mobile technician repair. Now, we can monitor trailer performance and address maintenance needs before they hit the road."

To learn more about how TracKing Smart Trailer telematics can transform your fleet operations, visit thermoking.com/smarttrailer or contact your local Thermo King dealer for details on installation and subscription options.

About Thermo King

Thermo King - by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator - is a worldwide leader in sustainable transport climate control solutions. Thermo King has been providing transport temperature control solutions for a variety of applications, including trailers, truck bodies, buses, air, shipboard containers and railway cars since 1938. For more information, visit thermoking.com or tranetechnologies.com.

